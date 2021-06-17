Corcoran
On June 8, deputy responded to a business in the 23400 block of County Road 10 to assist Corcoran Police on a 911 hang up. Deputy arrived on scene and walked into warehouse, nobody appeared to be in distress, deputy spoke to both employees on-site that said everything was okay. Deputy also checked neighboring business, everything appeared okay. Clear assist. No other action was taken.
On June 8, deputy responded to an address in the 10600 block of County Road 116 to assist Corcoran Police on a traffic stop. Officer requested assistance for an adult male with a warrant. Deputy provided officer presence until adult male was taken into custody. No other action was taken.
Greenfield
On June 8, deputy responded to an address in the 7000 block of Basswood Lane for a residential intrusion alarm. Deputy spoke to homeowner who stated it was a false alarm and are having problems with the alarm system. Homeowner stated no response was required. No other action was taken.
On June 9, deputy responded to a business in the 6900 block of 69th Lane for an alarm. Deputy spoke to business supervisor. Deputy determined it was a false alarm. No other action was taken.
On June 10, deputy responded to an address in the 5900 block of 84th Lane for an alarm. Adult male did not disarm quick enough. False alarm. No other action was taken.
On June 11, deputy responded to an address in the 5700 block of Rebecca Park Trail for a medical. Two adult males transported to hospital. Both males were transported to West Health. No other action was taken.
On June 13, deputy responded to an address in the 7100 block of Basswood Lane for a report of suspicious activity. Reporting party’s son found wallet and phone in back of vehicle. Owner of wallet and phone made a lost property report with Wright County on June 12. Property returned to owner through Deputy of Wright County Sheriff’s Office. No other action was taken.
On June 13, deputy responded to an address in the 8200 block of Fern Lane for a domestic disturbance. Unwanted father at address wanting to see son. Adult son did not want to see father. Father advised to leave and follow court orders. No other action was taken.
Hanover
On June 8, deputy responded to an address in the 10500 block of Ginseng Lane for a parking complaint of a vehicle parked outside the noted address for over 24 hours. Deputy ran computerized checks of the unoccupied vehicle and contacted the registered owner at his work. RP said a friend, who is a tile setter is using the car, has been parking his car there, but not overnight. Registered owner was advised of the parking ordinance found in SEC. 7.08, and will advise the driver. Clear advised. No other action was taken.
Rockford
On June 7, deputy responded to an address in the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a welfare check of an adult male. Contact made with the male subject. Male’s mother was trying to get a hold of him, and his phone was going to voice mail. Deputy made contact with male and found him to be OK and advised him to call his mother. Male stated his phone was turned off. No other action was taken.
On June 8, deputies responded to the intersection of Highway 55 and for a Rebecca Park Trail for a personal injury accident. Deputies arrived and assessed for injuries. Deputies gathered information for a report and documented the scene. One adult female transported to the hospital for evaluation. No other action was taken.
On June 12, deputy responded to Rockford High School for a property damage accident in the lot. Information collected. Deputy spoke to female driver that had hit the other vehicle. Female stated she stepped on the brake and her vehicle did not stop. Female driver left information on vehicle she had hit. Deputy observed minor damage to the back of the vehicle struck. Deputy collected information from female driver in case struck vehicle party calls police. Deputy cleared. No other action was taken.
Rogers
On June 10, deputies responded to an address in the 20600 block of Interstate 94 for an assist. Volunteer Special Deputies (SDs) assisted a motorist in an overheating car in Rogers. Driver stated he had added coolant and was going to wait ten minutes for the engine to cool. SDs cleared without incident. No other action was taken.
On June 10, deputies responded to an address in the 19900 block of County Road 81 to assist with traffic control. Volunteer Special Deputies (SDs) assisted with traffic control and emergency lighting at a rollover accident. Driver left in an ambulance. Burda’s Towing pulled the vehicle out of the ditch and towed it on their flatbed. Rogers PD advised SDs they could clear after the tow left the scene. No other action was taken.
On June 13, deputies responded to an address in the 11200 block of Park Drive for a shot fired report. The homeowner stated he located a bullet that struck his tire. The round was fired from a residence to the north located in the City of Rogers. Rogers PD responded to the scene and took the call. Deputies assisted with speaking with victim. No other action was taken.
