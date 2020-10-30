Corcoran
On Oct. 20, deputy responded to 6000 block of County Road 116 to assist Corcoran Police with a welfare check. Deputy stood by while Corcoran Police spoke with an adult male. Corcoran Police determined no action needed to be taken.
On Oct. 20, deputy responded to the intersection of County Road 10 and Fir Lane for a vehicle in the ditch. Deputy saw vehicle in the ditch with no property damage. Deputy assisted driver out of the ditch without issue. No injuries were reported.
On Oct. 21, deputies responded to 9000 block of Foxline Drive to assist Corcoran Police with a welfare check. Deputies and Corcoran Police and contacted adult female at the residence. She was instructed to call her husband.
Greenfield
On Oct. 19, deputies responded to 7000 block of Woodland Trail for a public assist. Deputies observed a disabled vehicle on single lane roadway. Deputies provided lights while occupants of vehicle changed vehicle tire and cleared when no further assistance was needed.
On Oct. 20, deputy responded to 4000 block of 70th Avenue North for a medical call. Deputy arrived on scene and was cleared by North Memorial Paramedics.
On Oct. 20, deputy responded to the intersection of Woodland Trail and 84th Avenue North for a report of a vehicle in the ditch. The vehicle had no damage. No injuries were reported. Driver had tow on the way.
On Oct. 20, deputy responded to the intersection of Rebecca Park Trial and Lee Street for a report that a car had slid off road and hit a power pole. Deputy took accident report and gave info exchange to driver and representative of Xcel power, owner of the pole.
On Oct. 24, deputies responded to 8000 block of Grace Lane for a structure fire. Structure was an unoccupied garage/barn used for storage. Multiple fire agencies responded along with North Memorial Ambulance.
Hanover
On Oct. 20, deputy responded to the intersection of 109th Avenue and Crow Hassan Park for a property damage accident between two vehicles. No injuries were reported. Photos were taken on scene and uploaded to the case file.
Rockford
On Oct. 19, deputy responded to 8000 block of Highway 55 for an animal complaint call. Reporting party stated that a dog from another home down the block raced aggressively toward her and her dog while they were on a walk. No contact was made at the home that was reported to have the aggressive dog.
On October 23, deputy responded to an address in the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a medical call. Adult female was transported via North Memorial Ambulance to Abbott Hospital.
On Oct. 24, deputy responded to 8000 block of Highway 55 for a medical call. Deputy identified the patient. Patient was assessed by fire department and transported by North Memorial Ambulance.
Rogers
On Oct. 19, deputies responded to 11000 block of Tilton Trail to assist Rogers Police with a death report. Crime Lab requested for pictures due to unwitnessed death. Deputies cleared when no further assistance was needed.
