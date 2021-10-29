Corcoran
On Oct. 18, deputy responded to an address in the 20100 block of Hillside Drive to assist Corcoran Police on a welfare check. Deputy assisted gathering information and officer presence until EMS arrived. Deputy assisted with moving adult male into care of EMS for evaluation.
On Oct. 22, deputy responded to an address in the 6500 block of Hunter Lane for a burglary alarm. House cleared. False alarm. Cleared.
On Oct. 23, deputy responded to an address in the 23600 block of Pioneer Trail to assist Corcoran Police with an alarm call. Homeowner’s son was on the property and had accidentally set off the alarm.
Dayton
On Oct. 19, deputy responded to the intersection of County Road 81 and 113th Avenue N. to assist Dayton Police locate a driver/vehicle involved in an accident. Deputy identified driver of the vehicle and notified Dayton Police of location.
On Oct. 19, deputy responded to an address in the 14900 block of 143rd Avenue NW to assist Dayton PD on suspicious activity. Deputy assisted in checking the area for a possible person hiding in the woods. Deputy assisted with using handheld FLIR to assist Dayton officer. Deputy and Officer unable to locate anything suspicious.
Greenfield
On Oct. 18, deputy responded to the intersection of County Road 50 and Highway 55 for a report of a trailer partially in the roadway. Deputy checked the area and did not locate a trailer on the shoulder or in the roadway. Deputy attempted to contact the reporting party but there was no answer.
On Oct. 19, deputy responded to an address in the 8100 block of Vernon Street for a complaint of loud dirt bikes after hours. Deputy checked the area and was unable to locate anything.
On Oct. 22, deputy responded to a business in the 6900 block of 69th Lane N. for an alarm. Deputy arrived on scene and searched the perimeter of the business. Building was secured and dispatched notified keys.
On Oct. 22, deputy responded to the Greenfield City Hall for an alarm. Building checked. All appeared secure. Alarm reset. Greenfield city employee notified.
Rockford
On Oct. 22, deputy responded to a business in the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a theft report of a propane tank. Deputy took report.
