Corcoran
On July 13, deputy responded to the 21300 block of County Road 10 to assist Corcoran Police with a garage fire. Deputy assessed scene, coordinated with Fire Department. No injuries were reported.
On July 14, deputy responded to the 7800 block of Maple Hill Road to assist Corcoran Police with a medical call. Deputy started to assemble the oxygen as Corcoran PD administered Narcan. Female patient was sent to North Memorial on a hold for further evaluation.
On July 14, deputy responded to the 9200 block of Brandywine Road to assist Corcoran Police on a report of a prowler. Deputy took a perimeter spot while K9 searched for suspect. No suspect was located, and the perimeter was cleared.
On July 16, deputies responded to the 22700 block of County Road 10 to assist Corcoran Police on a welfare check.
On July 17, deputy responded to a business in the 9300 block of County Road 19 to assist Corcoran Police with a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot. Deputy provided scene security while Corcoran Police preformed field sobriety test.
On July 17, deputy responded to the intersection of A Street and B Street to assist Corcoran Police with a medical call. Deputy assisted Corcoran Police officers with sign and release warrant paperwork and hold paperwork. Deputy cleared for another call before the ambulance arrived.
Greenfield
On July 12, deputy responded to the 6600 block of Sioux Trail for a parking complaint. Deputy contacted vehicle owner and advised them of the city parking code. Owner stated vehicle would be moved onto private property.
On July 13, deputy responded to the 4900 block of Pioneer Trail for a call about a hit gas line on Pioneer Trail near Belle Street. Fire Department was dispatched, line was pinched off and CenterPoint Energy was on scene prior to deputy’s arrival. Deputy cleared with no contact.
On July 14, deputy responded to a business in the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a theft report. Deputy initially received a phone call regarding suspicious activity at noted business. Store manager later reviewed video and discovered items were taken. A Hennepin County Sheriff’s Investigator is investigating.
Hanover
On July 15, deputy responded to the intersection of 109th Avenue and Crow Hassan Park for a welfare check of a young adult who was staggering down the road north of noted location. Deputy, along with Corcoran and Rogers Police, checked the area and were unable to locate the young adult. Male was spotted later at the Nursery, identified via driver’s license (valid and clear), and did not appear in distress. Male was just out for a walk and was picked up by his father. No medical help was required.
On July 17, deputy responded to the 10700 block of Jonquil Lane for a gas leak. Fire department and CenterPoint Energy handled the incident.
Rockford
On July 15, deputy responded to the intersection of Highway 55 and County Road 50 for a safety check. CenterPoint Energy advised Dispatch of a gas purge at intersection. Deputy checked on noted location. Purge was completed at 10 a.m., and crews left the area. Info was received.
On July 16, deputy responded to the 8100 block of Bridge Street for a domestic dispute. Deputy met with adult female victim and her daughter and witness to the assault. They informed deputy that an adult female who lives with victim assaulted her and caused visible injuries. Female left the scene on foot prior to arrival of deputy. KOPS alert for misdemeanor domestic was issued.
On July 16, deputy responded to the intersection of Highway 55 and County Road 50 for a safety check of a manhole cover that was reported to be loose. Deputy determined that all manhole covers were located correctly in place.
Rogers
On July 16, deputy responded to the 21000 block of John Milless Drive to assist Rogers Police with 20 people fighting. Deputy assisted with scene safety.
