Highlights for the week of Dec. 14 to 20.
Corcoran
On Dec. 15, deputies responded to the intersection of Oakdale Drive and Hage to assist Corcoran Police with locating a person. Party was located by deputies and transported to the hospital by paramedics. No other action was taken.
On Dec. 16, deputies responded to an address in the 10700 block of County Road 117 to assist Corcoran Police on a suspicious male running on a golf course. Deputies arrived on scene and found the suspect male. Deputies cleared the assist with confirming the suspect was an employee and no law enforcement action needed. No other action was taken.
On Dec. 17, deputies responded to an address in the 20100 block of Hillside Drive to assist Corcoran Police and the ATF with an attempted knock and talk at the residence. No one answered the door. Clear no contact. No other action was taken.
On Dec. 19, deputy responded to a business in the 20100 block of County Road 50 to assist Corcoran Police with an open door on a business. Officers cleared the business. Keyholder was contacted and he was going to respond to the address to secure it. No other action was taken.
On Dec. 20, deputy responded to an address in the 21000 block of County Road 10 to assist Corcoran Police with a medical. One female was placed on a health hold and transported to Abbott Hospital. Multiple animals in distress were given food and water until Corcoran Police could check on them in the morning. No other action was taken.
On Dec. 20, deputy responded to an address in the 21000 block of County Road 10 for a medical. One male was transported to Waconia Hospital via North Memorial EMS. No other action was taken.
Greenfield
On Dec. 10, deputy responded to an address in the 7000 block of Woodland Trail for a spot check. Deputy checked on a property where the homeowner is out of town. Property was secure and deputy cleared. No other action was taken.
On Dec. 15, deputy responded to an address in the 7000 block of Pioneer Trail for a welfare check. North Paramedic arrived and checked adult male. Paramedic said deputy could clear and they would continue their assessment and call his nurse. No other action was taken.
On Dec. 15, deputies responded to Salem Lutheran Elementary School for a panic alarm. Deputies made contact with key holder who stated was on scene and nothing was out of the ordinary. Deputies and key holder checked the area and found nothing. Deputies cleared call false alarm. No other action was taken.
On Dec. 16, deputy responded to an address in the 7100 block of Kilkenny Way for an animal complaint. A wounded deer that was hit by a car. Deputy arrived and found the wounded deer and euthanized the deer. Deputy cleared the call after notifying the caller the deer was taken care of. No other action was taken.
On Dec. 18, deputy responded to a business in the 8000 block of Commerce Drive for an alarm. Deputy arrived with fire and determined alarm was false. No other action was taken.
On Dec. 18, deputy responded to an address in the 5000 block of 71st Lane for a theft report. Deputy was dispatched a theft report of a trailer and four-wheeler. Deputy took the information and forwarded it onto detectives. A Hennepin County Sheriff’s Investigator is investigating.
On Dec. 18, deputy responded to an address in the 9000 block of Pioneer Trail for an alarm call. Deputy arrived and spoke to homeowner who set it off in error. No other action was taken.
Hanover
On Dec. 19, deputy responded to an address in the 10500 block of Crow Hassan Park Road for a report of an abandoned vehicle in a ditch. No owner or driver was located with vehicle. Paperwork in vehicle identified the owner. Vehicle was towed due to area vehicle was located in would create continuous calls and hazards. Owner contacted by phone and admitted to crashing the vehicle. No other action was taken.
Rockford
On Dec. 14, deputies responded to an address in the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a medical. Paramedics arrived and transported an adult male to Methodist Hospital in St Louis Park. No other action was taken.
On Dec. 19, deputies responded to an address in the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a medical. Deputy responded with Rockford Fire and North Ambulance. Patient was transported to North Memorial in Maple Grove by North Paramedics. No other action was taken.
Rogers
On Dec. 20, deputy responded to a business in the 13000 block of Main Street for a possible business robbery. Caller reported no employee on site and money all over the floor. Deputy arrived on scene and located employee and no money. Employee stated all was okay. No other action was taken.
