Corcoran
On Sept. 7, deputies responded to the intersection of County Road 30 and Trail Haven to assist Corcoran Police with an adult male. Adult male was at a friend’s house drinking alcohol and the owner of the residence wanted the male to leave. Corcoran Police transported him to his residence in Maple Grove.
On Sept. 8, deputies responded to 7000 block of Maple Hill Road to assist Corcoran Police with a reported trespasser. Trailer park management stated they observed a male who had been trespassed from the park in an unoccupied trailer. Deputies assisted Corcoran Police with searching the trailer.
On Sept. 9, deputies responded to 7000 block of Maple Hill Road to assist Corcoran Police with an unwanted adult female. Upon arrival of deputy, Corcoran Police had adult female out in the cornfield across the street from noted address. Deputy assisted Corcoran Police by escorting female to a Maple Grove Police squad while North Memorial was responding to a routine hold.
On Sept. 12, deputies responded to intersection of Bass Lake Road and Brockton Lane to assist Corcoran Police with a vehicle pursuit. Pursuit terminated before deputies arrived. Deputies checked a known addresses for the possible suspect and suspect vehicle. Neither was located.
On Sept. 15, deputies responded 5000 block of Rebecca Park Trail for a warrant arrest. Officers on scene located the subject with a warrant. Subject was taken into custody without incident. Subject was transported to Hennepin County Adult Detention Center without incident.
Greenfield
On Sept. 7, deputy responded to intersection of Rebecca Park Trail and Vernon Street for a minor personal injury crash. North paramedics evaluated adult male.
On Sept. 9, deputy responded to 7000 block of Highway 55 for a warrant. Deputy met with the Wright County Sheriff’s Office and took custody of the suspect. Adult female male was transported to the Hennepin County Jail.
On Sept. 9, deputy responded to a business in the 7000 block of Highway 55 for a vehicle that had been abandoned on property for over a week. Vehicle had no plates, heavy tint on all windows, and a sunshade covering the VIN number in the windshield. Deputy attempted to contact registered owner and got no response. Burda’s Towing towed vehicle from property.
On Sept. 9, deputy responded to a business in the 7000 block of Highway 55 for a theft report. Deputy was flagged down while concluding a prior call for service at neighboring business. Owner wanted to report counterfeit bills used in a transaction. A Hennepin County Sheriff’s Investigator is investigating.
On Sept. 11, deputy responded to 10000 block of Greenfield Road for a medical call. Deputy assessed adult male’s disposition. North Paramedics arrived and transported him to Fairview Riverside.
On Sept. 11, deputy responded to 7000 block of Kurt Street to assist Corcoran Police with an unwanted adult male outside refusing to leave. Corcoran Officer and deputy spoke to male and told him to leave the property and not to come back because he was not welcome there. Male left the property.
On Sept. 11, deputy responded to 7000 block of Kurt Street for an unwanted person report. Suspect did a burnout on the road in front of property and left the area prior to deputy’s arrival. Deputy explained how to obtain a Harassment Restraining Order.
On Sept. 14, deputy responded to a business in the 7000 block of 69th Avenue for a theft report. Deputy took a report about a lawn mower that was taken from a secured fenced in area at the business location.
On Sept. 14, deputy responded to 4000 block of Woodland Trail for an animal complaint. Deputies were dispatched information regarding missing cows. Information was received.
Hanover
On Sept. 13, deputy responded to 30000 block of 107th Avenue North for a report of three males with handguns who were fighting with a tow truck driver. Deputies detained three male suspects and interviewed them and the truck driver. All parties were released at scene. A Hennepin County Sheriff’s Investigator is investigating.
On Sept. 17, deputy responded to 30000 block of 107th Ave. N. for a fraud report. Deputy took a report of a fraudulent loan being taken out, gathered information and forwarded it to Investigations.
On Sept. 17, deputy responded to the intersection of County Road 19 and Crow Hassan Road for a property damage crash. Two vehicles were involved in the accident. Information was exchanged, and no injuries were reported.
Rockford
On Sept. 12, deputy responded to 8000 block of Highway 55 for a medical call. Medical information was collected. Adult male was transported via ambulance to Waconia Hospital.
Rogers
On Sept. 13, deputy responded to County Road 116 for a warrant arrest. Adult female was arrested and released on a felony warrant out of Wright County.
On Sept. 15, deputy responded to 21000 block of Diamond Lake Road South to assist Rogers Police with a theft report that turned into a pursuit. Vehicle crashed. No one was reported to be injured. All parties were taken into custody without incident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.