Corcoran
On Aug. 19, deputies responded to a business in the 9000 block of County Road 101 for a welfare check. Customers and staff were concerned about an adult female’s welfare. Corcoran Officer and Deputies spoke to her. She was given information and was provided options she could reach out to for assistance.
Greenfield
On Aug. 17, deputy responded to 7000 block of 75th Lane for a report of a missing dog. Information received. Light brown Australian shepherd had been missing since Aug. 12.
On Aug. 17, deputy responded to 5000 block of Country Lane for a report of a runaway dog. Deputy located dog in the area but could not detain it. Cleared area after multiple attempts to stop and take dog into custody. Reporting party later called deputy and reported that they had located the dog and taken it into custody.
On Aug. 17, deputy responded to 7000 block of Basswood Lane for a report of sound of shots heard in a residential area. Deputy cleared call after being advised that fireworks were seen and heard in the same area.
On Aug. 19, deputy responded to 6000 block of Harff Road for a report of a suspicious vehicle parked for hours in front of address. Deputy stopped and identified the driver, who claimed he was only eating lunch. Reporting party claimed vehicle had been parked there for 5 hours. Deputy had driver leave and cleared.
On Aug. 20, deputy responded to 6000 block of Lake Sarah Heights Drive for a call of a contractor damaging party’s driveway without permission. Deputy spoke to all parties involved and took report. Company owner was advised to quit having people working for him driving by complainant’s address. Company was doing a new driveway on a property on Fern Drive. Photos were taken of damage. Damage amount was indeterminable at time.
Hanover
On Aug. 19, deputy responded to 10000 block of Settlers Lane to assist fire department with a medical call. Deputy assisted with lifting the patient and cleared. Patient was transported to North Hospital in Maple Grove.
Rockford
On Aug. 18, deputy responded to 8000 block of Highway 55 for a medical call. Deputy contacted reporting party. Adult male was transported voluntarily to Buffalo Hospital for evaluation via North Memorial Ambulance.
On Aug. 19, deputy responded to 8000 block of Highway 55 for a domestic assault call. Other deputies and Corcoran Police stood by as deputies spoke to the parties.
On Aug. 21, deputy responded to 8000 block of County Road 50 for a domestic dispute. Deputies arrived and detained an adult male. Deputies spoke to both parties. Both parties agreed to go inside and sleep.
On Aug. 21, deputy responded to 8000 block of County Road 50 for a domestic dispute. Deputies were unable to locate adult female suspect because she fled the scene on foot. Deputies issued a KOPS (Keeping Our Police Safe) Alert for misdemeanor domestic assault. Adult male was advised to consider getting an order for protection or harassment restraining order to prevent further assaults or property damage. Report will be sent to city attorney for possible charging.
On Aug. 21, deputy responded to 8000 block of County Road 50 for a report of an unwanted person. Adult female returned to the address shortly after deputy arrived. She was arrested for probable cause pickup for assault and transported to the Public Safety Facility for booking. Report will be sent to city attorney for possible charging.
On Aug. 23, deputy responded to 8000 block of Highway 55 for a welfare check. Deputy contacted adult male patient who was worried about his health. EMS assessed him as medically okay. He stated that he would stay home and go to bed.
On Aug. 23, deputy responded to 8000 block of Highway 55 for a medical call. Adult male requested to go to the hospital. Ridgeview EMS responded and transported him to Buffalo Hospital.
Rogers
On Aug. 20, deputy responded to the intersection of Commerce Boulevard and 134th to assist Rogers Police with identifying suspicious person who was a truck driver. Deputy was able to identify driver.
On Aug. 21, deputy responded to 21000 block of Diamond Lake Road to assist Rogers Police with the apprehension of a theft suspect. Deputy stood by for officer safety. Suspect was taken into custody without issue.
On Aug. 21, deputy responded to 20000 block of Diamond Lake Road South to assist Rogers Police with a medical call. Deputies arrived on scene and administered oxygen to the adult male. North Memorial Paramedics arrived on scene and transported him to Maple Grove Hospital.
