These are the highlights from the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office for Aug. 10 to 16.
Corcoran
On Aug.12, deputies responded to a business on the 9000 block of County Road 101 to assist Corcoran Police with patrons using fake ID’s. Deputies helped identify the patrons with running their real ID’s. No other action was taken.
On Aug. 16, deputies responded to an address in the 9000 block of Bechtold Road to assist Corcoran Police with a domestic assault call. Deputies provided extra presence during call. Deputies cleared when Corcoran Police cleared. No other action was taken.
Dayton
On Aug. 12, deputy responded to a business in the 17000 block of Territorial Road to assist Dayton Police with an alarm. Dayton Police arrived on scene and spoke to an employee on site. Scene cleared. No other action was taken.
Greenfield
On Aug. 10, deputy responded to a business in the 7000 block of Highway 55 for an alarm. Deputy checked the perimeter of the business. Cleared with nothing found. No other action was taken.
On Aug. 10, deputy responded to an address in the 5000 block of County Circle for an animal complaint. Reporting party stated ongoing issue of dogs barking for hours at a time. Deputies made contact with the homeowner and advised of city ordinance. Homeowner given verbal warning. No other action was taken.
On Aug. 11, deputy responded to an address in the 6000 block of 71st Lane N. for an animal complaint. Deputy spoke with complainant and homeowner. Advised both parties and cleared. No other action was taken.
On Aug. 13, deputy responded to an address in the 6000 block of Sunset Trail for a medical. Deputy arrived on scene and provided first aid. Hanover Fire and North Ambulance responded to the scene. Patient transported to North Memorial. No other action was taken.
On Aug.13, deputy responded to an address in the 8000 block of Whisper Creek Trail for a suspicious activity. Deputy stopped a suspicious vehicle. Occupants were identified. Adult female in vehicle was given a sign and release warrant. No other action was taken.
On Aug. 14, deputy responded to an address in the 7000 block of Erick Street for a sick raccoon in yard of complainant. Raccoon was located and dispatched. No other action was taken.
On Aug. 15, deputies responded to an address in the 8000 block of Whisper Creek Trail for the report of someone that was ringing a door bell. Deputies arrived and approached the residence where they made contact with the owner. Deputies could see foot tracks in the wet grass leading from the driveway to the front door. Deputies circled the house and found no other foot tracks. Deputies advised the owner of their findings. No other action was taken.
On Aug. 15, deputies responded to an address in the 7000 block of Quail Ridge Trail for a welfare check. All parties at the resident were spoken to and all stated they were fine and did not need any law enforcement action taken. No other action was taken.
On Aug. 15, deputies responded to an address in the 7000 block of Fern Court for a report of some ATV’s near house on neighboring property. Deputies responded to the area and called the reporting party. Deputies were advised that the ATV’s did not trespass but were a nuisance as it was after dark. Deputies patrolled that area and were unable to locate any ATV’s. No other action was taken.
On Aug. 15, deputies responded to an address in the 7000 block of Woodland Trail for a report of shots fired in the area. Deputies were unable to locate the source but did see fireworks in the area earlier. No other action was taken.
On Aug. 15, deputies responded to a business in the 7000 block of Highway 55 for a report of a gas drive off. Deputies arrived and learned that a vehicle had left without paying for fuel. Deputies drove to the registered address and made contact with the father of the driver. Father attempted to contact his son by phone. Deputies were advised by dispatch that Medina Police was out with the vehicle involved in the drive off. Deputies made contact with Medina Police and learned that the driver was in custody for a suspected DUI. When deputies told the father, he followed deputies to the gas station and payed for the fuel. No other action was taken.
On Aug. 16, deputies responded to the intersection of County Road 11 and County Road 92 to assist West Hennepin Police with a traffic stop near the intersection. Deputies provided extra officer presence while West Hennepin Officer conducted computer checks of the driver. It was discovered that the driver and passenger did not have valid driver’s licenses. The occupants were removed from the car and detained. Officer located possible narcotics and arrested both parties. Deputies placed the passenger in his squad car for safety reasons. Deputies stayed on scene until West Hennepin Officers had the ability to transport both parties to their office for processing. No other action was taken.
On Aug. 16, deputies responded to an address in the 5000 block of 104th Avenue for a theft report of a propane tank from the caller’s yard. Deputies took information and report for the missing tank. No other action was taken.
Rockford
On Aug. 10, deputies responded to an address in the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a littering complaint. Garbage left behind place of business. Deputy gathered relevant information. Business owner wanted no action to be taken. Cleared. No other action was taken.
On Aug. 14, deputies responded to a business in the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a report of the coin machine that operates the car wash being forced open. Deputies arrived and located loose coin and a damaged coin machine. Deputies attempted several phone numbers to inform the owner of the car wash about the theft. Deputies and dispatch left a voicemail with the owner to contact officers. Deputies photographed the scene. It was determined that the loose coin would be placed back into the coin machine. Cleared. No other action was taken.
Rogers
On Aug. 16, deputy responded to a business in the 21000 block of John Milless Drive to assist Rogers Police with a lift assist. Deputy assisted Rogers Police and Fire with getting hospice patient back in bed. Deputy cleared no other assistance needed. No other action was taken.
Other
During the week of Aug. 10 to 16, 2020, Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies also issued or provided: three citations, and four alarms.
