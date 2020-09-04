Greenfield
On Aug. 25, deputies responded to the intersection of Salem Lane and Pioneer Trail for a personal injury accident. Deputies found an adult male laying unconscious with injuries on the side of the road. Deputies, Hanover Fire Department, and North paramedics provided care and transported him. A Hennepin County Sheriff’s Investigator is investigating.
On Aug. 25, deputies responded to the 5000 block of Nielsen Circle for a medical call. Patient was transported to North Memorial Hospital.
On Aug. 25, deputies responded to the intersection of County Road 10 and Greenfield Road for a report of a two-car property damage accident. Nobody appeared to be injured, and all medical care was declined. Both cars had heavy damage. One had to be towed. Deputy completed accident exchange form and gave both drivers a copy. State accident report was completed.
On Aug. 26, deputy responded to the 4000 block of Pioneer Trail for a medical call. Patient was assessed by Fire Department and EMS prior to Deputy’s arrival. Deputy cleared.
On Aug. 26, deputies responded to the 6000 block of Rebecca Park Trail for a suspicious vehicle report. Deputies notified of a phone call of a suspicious vehicle from Aug. 25. Area was searched and no cargo van was found. Resident was advised to call 911 if van returns to her property.
On Aug. 27, deputies responded to the 5000 block of Nielsen Circle for a reported domestic assault. Deputy spoke with both parties at the address. Female was arrested for domestic assault and transported to the Hennepin County Jail. Report was sent to city attorney for possible charging.
On Aug. 27, deputy responded to the intersection of Highway 55 and Dogwood for a medical problem in a vehicle. Deputy found Rockford Fire Department on scene and caring for the patient. North Ambulance arrived and took over the care of the patient.
On Aug. 28, deputies responded to 5000 block of Nielsen Circle for a report of a possible marijuana growing operation. Homeowner reported a marijuana growing operation in his home and stated his son was responsible. Small operation was in its set up phase, no active growth. Homeowner was advised to dismantle it or have his son do it. Son was advised to not further his operation.
Rockford
On Aug. 24, deputy responded to the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a medical call. Deputy contacted adult female patient. She was assessed by Fire Department and EMS and transported by EMS to Buffalo Hospital.
On Aug. 24, deputy responded to Kingdom Hall Church for a welfare check. Resident called to report an adult male yelling in the church parking lot. Deputy checked on the individual and found him alone allegedly arguing with his girlfriend on his cell phone. Deputy advised him to keep his volume down and leave the area shortly.
On Aug. 24, deputy responded to Kingdom Hall Church for a welfare check. This was the second call regarding this incident. Resident called to report an adult male yelling in the church parking lot. Deputy checked on the individual and found him alone allegedly arguing with his girlfriend on his cell phone. Deputy advised him to keep his volume down and leave the area shortly.
On Aug. 24, deputy responded to Rockford Elementary School for a welfare check. Resident called to report an adult male yelling in the church parking lot. Deputy checked on the individual to find him alone allegedly arguing with his girlfriend on his cell phone. Male went to the elementary school parking lot. Deputy advised him to keep his volume down and provided the deputy’s business card and information related to COPE (Community Outreach for Psychiatric Emergencies). Deputy advised male to leave the area shortly.
On Aug. 24, deputy responded to the 9000 block of County Road 50 for a welfare check of an elderly male. Fire Department and EMS were started due to the male’s medical history. Male was assessed by Fire Department. EMS was canceled. Male was placed in contact with his daughter (reporting party).
On Aug. 27, deputy responded to 9000 block of County Road 50 for a welfare check. The reporting party (mother) had been out of touch with her son since April and wanted a deputy to stop by address. Deputy was unable to contact son via phone, no answer, voice mail box not set up. Deputy attempted to make contact at the residence, no answer. Deputy could not locate son’s SUV in the apartment parking lot. Call history shows several contacts since April for medical calls at the address. Was not able to make contact with the phone numbers listed.
On Aug. 28, deputy responded to a business in the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a damage to property report. Deputy received a phone call from the business owner regarding damage to property involving a vehicle in the parking lot on Aug. 15. Photos of the damage were taken and uploaded. Deputy recorded conversations with parties involved.
On Aug. 29, deputy responded to 8000 block of Bridge Street for report of a suspicious vehicle. Vehicle was parked after hours in lot. Engine was warm. Vehicle had no occupants.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.