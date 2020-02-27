Corcoran
On Feb. 17, a Hennepin County deputy responded to the intersection of County Road 10 and Maple Hill for a public assist. Driver was towing his personal vehicle out of ditch. Deputy provided emergency lighting for scene safety. Vehicle was removed from the ditch with no further incident. No other action was taken.
On Feb. 22, deputy responded to the intersection of Highway 55 and Pioneer Trail for a traffic stop. Driver was arrested for DWI and booked into Hennepin County Jail. Report will be sent to city attorney for possible charging.
On Feb. 22, deputy responded to an address in the 21000 block of County Road 10 to assist Corcoran Police on a welfare check. Deputy checked the area and found nothing out of the ordinary and everything secure. No other action was taken.
On Feb. 23, deputy responded to an address in the 7000 block of Maple Hill Road to assist Corcoran Police on a loud party complaint. Deputy provided officer presence while Corcoran Police made contact with homeowner. Homeowner advised to keep the noise down and complied. No other action was taken.
Greenfield
On Feb. 17, deputy responded to a business in the 6900 block of 69th Lane North for an alarm. Deputy dispatched to an audible intrusion at business. Deputy checked the area and found nothing out of the ordinary. Deputy notified alarm company, building secure. Deputy cleared call false alarm. No other action was taken.
On Feb. 17, deputy responded to the 9800 block of County Road 50 for a vehicle off the road. Deputy arrived and obtained initial information. Deputy cleared scene with report after vehicle was towed away and driver was assisted to a nearby gas station to wait for a ride. No other action was taken.
On Feb. 17, deputy responded to the intersection of County Road 123 and 104th Avenue North for a vehicle in a ditch. Deputy checked on a vehicle in the ditch and spoke with the driver. Driver was working on getting help to get the vehicle out. Deputy cleared. No other action was taken.
On Feb. 18, deputy responded to the intersection of County Road 10 and Pioneer Trail for a vehicle in the ditch. Deputy arrived and found the vehicle abandoned with footprints leaving the vehicle. Deputy tried contacting registered owner with no contact made. Deputy cleared the call with no action taken with vehicle left in the ditch and not affecting vehicles traveling on the roadway. No other action was taken.
On Feb. 19, deputy responded to a business in the 6900 block of 69th Lane North for an alarm. Deputy dispatched to an audible intrusion alarm at business. Deputy checked the area and found nothing out of the ordinary and everything secure. Deputy cleared call, false alarm. No other action was taken.
On Feb. 19, deputy responded to an address in the 6900 block of Nyle Court for a medical. North Memorial Ambulance transported an adult male to the VA Hospital. No other action was taken.
On Feb. 20, deputy responded to an address in the 4900 block of 71st Avenue for a medical. Loretto Fire Department arrived at the same time and assisted with patient care. Deputy cleared prior to arrival of the ambulance. No other action was taken.
On Feb. 20, deputy responded to an address in the 7800 block of Pioneer Trail for a missing person report. Reporting party was able to reach son prior to deputy’s arrival and there was no need for the missing person report anymore. No other action was taken.
On Feb. 22, deputy responded to a business in the 7700 block of Highway 55 for a medical. One male was transported to North Memorial via North Ambulance. No other action was taken.
On Feb. 22, deputy responded to an address in the 6900 block of 69th Lane for an alarm. Business checked; no issue found. Deputy cleared false alarm. No other action was taken.
On Feb. 22, deputy responded to the intersection of Woodland Trail and Vernon Street for a vehicle in a ditch. Deputy came across a vehicle stuck in the ditch. Deputy provided emergency lighting while vehicle was removed by Burda’s Towing. Vehicle had minor damage to driver side door. Deputy took pictures of damage. No other action was taken.
On Feb. 23, deputy responded to an address in the 6900 block of 69th Lane for an alarm. Deputy checked the area and found everything secure. Deputy cleared false alarm. No other action was taken.
On Feb. 23, deputies responded to an address in the 6900 block of 69th Lane for an alarm. Deputies checked the area and found everything secure. Deputies cleared. No other action was taken.
Hanover
On Feb. 17, deputy responded to the intersection of Rosedale Avenue and 109th for a vehicle in the ditch. Deputy stood by with lights while vehicle was removed from ditch. No other action was taken.
On Feb. 21, deputy responded to an address in the 10800 block of Settlers Lane for a medical. Patient transported to Buffalo Hospital by Allina ambulance. No other action was taken.
Rockford
On Feb. 17, deputy responded to an address in the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a warrant attempt. Adult male with Wright County Gross Misdemeanor DWI Warrant. No contact was made. No other action was taken.
On Feb. 20, deputy responded to Rockford High School for an alarm. The building was checked, and the doors were secured. It was determined it was a false alarm. No other action was taken.
On Feb. 20, deputy responded to a business in the 8000 block of Highway 55 for an illegal dumping complaint. A large 50-gallon lawn bag full of trash was dumped in the dumpster of business without consent from the business owner. A pizza box inside the bag had a name of possible suspect. Deputy visited suspect who said he didn’t have room in his garbage can and did put the bag in business’s dumpster. Suspect elected to remove the garbage bag and not use the dumpster again instead of being issued a citation. No other action was taken.
