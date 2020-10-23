Corcoran
On Oct. 10, deputy responded to 20000 block of Larkin Road to assist Corcoran Police with a medical call. Deputy assisted until ambulance arrived.
On Oct. 11, deputies responded to 7000 block of Maple Hill Road to assist Corcoran Police with a noise complaint. Residents were identified and notified that music needed to be turned down.
On Oct. 11, deputies responded to 7000 block of Maple Hill Road to assist Corcoran Police with an unwanted person call. Unwanted person was in violation of an active harassment restraining order. Suspect was located and taken into custody without incident.
Greenfield
On Oct. 5, deputies responded to 5000 block of Country Lane for an intoxicated adult male that the parents wanted removed from the home. Deputies spoke to the adult male. Deputies asked him to be seen at the hospital for his health and safety. He refused to leave. Deputies detained him and placed an emergency evaluation hold on him. North Memorial transported him to Fairview Riverside Hospital.
On Oct. 8, deputies responded to 5000 block of Country Circle for a welfare check of a male claiming to have a gun pointed at him. Deputies spoke with complainant who stated that two males and a female were in his room pointing guns at him. Male appeared to be under the influence. Deputies advised that a report would be taken.
On Oct. 9, deputy responded to a business in the 7000 block of Highway 55 for a property damage accident. Deputy took report and inspected trailer. Nobody was around to be interviewed.
On Oct. 9, deputies responded to 5000 block of Linda Lane for a threats complaint. Complainant advised that there were no adults at the house, but the children were still in the residence. Deputies safely removed the children from the residence and sent them with a parent who arrived on scene. Suspect did not arrive on scene. Detectives were notified of call. Report sent to county attorney for possible charging.
On Oct. 10, deputies responded to 5000 block of Pioneer Trail for a loud party complaint. Deputies observed several minors gathered in a garage with loud music and alcohol present. Residents of the home were identified, and homeowners were called. All minors were identified, and rides were arranged.
On Oct. 11, deputies responded to 5000 block of Woodland Trail for a medical call. Deputies identified the party, who was assessed by fire department and transported to Maple Grove Hospital via EMS.
On Oct. 17, deputy responded to the intersection of Highway 55 and Dogwood for report of an intoxicated male looking for a ride home. Deputy and sergeant verbally identified the male. He was searched and then placed in the back seat of the squad. Sergeant gave him a ride home.
On Oct. 18, deputies responded to a church on the 9000 block of Pioneer Trail for a medical call. Deputies located an adult male on the ground. Paramedics arrived on scene shortly after and transported him to the hospital.
On Oct. 18, deputy responded to 5000 block of 71st Lane for a medical call. Deputy spoke to the sons of the patient. Loretto Fire Department arrived along with North Ambulance. North Ambulance transported the patient to the hospital.
On Oct. 18, deputy responded to the intersection of Dogwood Street and Lake Sarah Drive West for a traffic stop. An adult male was stopped for speeding, arrested and transported to Hennepin County Jail for third degree driving while intoxicated. Report sent to city attorney for possible charging.
Rockford
On Oct. 11, deputy responded to 8000 block of Highway 55 for a medical call. Rockford Fire Department arrived on scene prior to deputy’s arrival and provided first aid for an adult male. North Paramedics transported him to the Buffalo Hospital.
On Oct. 12, deputy responded to Rockford High School for a report of computer hacking. Deputy contacted several people, including Hennepin County Detective Unit, FBI taskforce, Computer Forensic Services and the CISA unit. Deputy was informed that Wright County and FBI would handle the investigation.
On Oct. 12, deputy responded to a business in the 8000 block of County Road 50 to assist Wright County in locating a suspect in a domestic dispute. Wright County requested deputy’s assistance with checking a gas station for a suspect vehicle. Deputy and Wright County checked the area and did not locate the vehicle.
On Oct. 17, deputy responded to a business in the 8000 block of County Road 50 for a report of found narcotics. An employee had found a small bag with marijuana residue in it. Deputy spoke with the employee and collected and disposed of the bag.
On Oct. 17, deputy responded to a business in the 8000 block of County Road 50 for a medical call. Upon deputy’s arrival, patient was in the back of the ambulance, and paramedics advised deputy to clear.
On Oct. 18, deputy responded to an address in the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a medical call. Patient requested transport to hospital. North Memorial paramedics transported patient to Methodist Hospital via ambulance.
Rogers
On Oct. 7, deputy responded to a business in the 19000 block of Diamond Lake Road for a medical call. Adult male was transported to Maple Grove Hospital by North EMS.
