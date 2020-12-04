Corcoran
On Nov. 20, deputies responded to 7000 block of Maple Hill Road to assist Corcoran Police with a theft call. Corcoran Police identified the suspect, who had several Hennepin County warrants. Suspect was located in an abandoned car and was taken into custody without incident.
On Nov. 26, deputy responded to 21000 block of Cates Longhorn Road for a medical call. Deputy assisted North Memorial Paramedics with walking the patient from the house to the gurney outside. Paramedics transported adult male to Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park.
On Nov. 28, deputy responded to 7600 block of Maple Hill Road to assist Corcoran Police with a medical call. Deputy found the person needing the help and directed resources to the deputy’s location. Deputy cleared after ambulance arrived, took over patient care and transported patient to a nearby hospital.
Greenfield
On Nov. 16, deputy responded to the intersection of Highway 55 and Linda Lane to assist Corcoran Police on a traffic stop. Deputy stood by for officer safety.
On Nov. 16, deputy responded to 7000 block of Kilkenny Way for a civil dispute. Multiple calls to the address were received for a civil dispute over private property belonging to a deceased male. The deceased’s nephew who resides at the address and estranged wife both believed they have rights to the property. Both parties agreed to allow the wife to take video during a walk-through of the property. Another callback to the address accused the nephew’s family of doing drugs in the driveway. There were no apparent signs of illegal substances. Both parties were referred to Probate or Housing Court to resolve the civil dispute.
On Nov. 16, deputy responded to 7000 block of Woodland Trail for an assist. A FedEx truck had run off the roadway into a ditch to avoid a deer. The truck blocked one lane on two lane road. Deputies directed traffic until a tow truck arrived and pulled it out.
On Nov. 17, deputy responded to the intersection of Highway 55 and Town Line for report of a hit deer. Upon deputy’s arrival, all parties in the vehicle were okay. Deputy noted damage to the front of the vehicle involved. Driver wanted the hit deer and was issued a hit deer permit. Deputy completed a state accident form and provided the case number to the driver.
On Nov. 17, deputy responded to 8000 block of Pioneer Trail for a report of dumping. Complainant stated that his wife witnessed a septic truck dumping in a field. After speaking with septic company and land renter, permit and permission were given for treated land application. Advised complainant.
On Nov. 19, deputy responded to 6000 block of 78th Lane for a medical call. Deputy spoke with patient until medics arrived. Medics cleared deputy once they arrived on scene.
On Nov. 20, deputies responded to 5000 block of Rebecca Park Trail for a report of a suspicious vehicle in the caller’s driveway. Reporting party was contacted with a corrected license plate. Deputy ran computerized checks and found that the registered owner had several warrants, and a nearby address was listed. Deputy located vehicle at the address. An adult male was arrested for felony warrant, misdemeanor warrant, obstructing legal process and narcotics. Male resisted arrest with force. Taser was deployed and North Memorial evaluated him. Supervisor and Crime Lab responded to scene. Report sent to city attorney for possible charging.
On Nov. 24, deputy responded to 7500 block of 75th Lane N. for a theft call. Reporting party found mail spread out in the road in front of her residence. Additional mail was found in ditch down 75th Lane N. Mail was brought to Loretto Post Office.
On Nov. 24, deputy responded to 6500 block of Elmwood Drive for a medical call. North Memorial ambulance arrived shortly after deputy arrived and took over medical care of female.
On Nov. 24, deputy responded to 6900 block of Belle Street for a report of recovered mail. Responded to two residences and collected recovered mail. Mail was unopened and possibly related to an earlier mail theft. Mail was returned to the Loretto Post Office.
On Nov. 25, deputy responded to the intersection of Tamarack Street and Rebecca Park Trail for an animal complaint. A motorist called for an injured raccoon. Another unidentified motorist stopped, wrapped up the raccoon in a moving blanket and was willing to transport the animal to the woods rather than have it put down. Deputy cleared.
On Nov. 28, deputy responded to 5700 block of Town Hall Drive for a weapons complaint. Deputy called the reporting party and determined that reporting party only wanted deputies to know that his neighbors were shooting guns. Deputy explained that it is legal to shoot guns in Greenfield.
On November 29, deputy responded to an address in the 7100 block of Basswood Lane for a suspicious activity report. Homeowner, who was out of town, had a neighbor report that there were people around his home installing gutters. Homeowner didn’t know contractors were going to be there. Deputy spoke with the contractors and they showed him a work order for the homeowner. Deputy spoke with homeowner via phone and he stated that he knew he was going to get gutters, but the contractor hadn’t called him to set up a time. Homeowner was OK with the work being done. Cleared. No other action was taken.
Hanover
On Nov. 19, deputies responded to 30000 block of 107th Avenue for a medical call. Several family members met the deputy on the driveway. They complained about taking care of their mother/grandmother/mother-in-law. Deputies checked on adult female’s wellbeing. Paramedics evaluated her and found her to be medically fit to stay at the residence. Deputies informed the family that she would not be transferred to the hospital.
On November 22, deputies responded to 10800 block of Settlers Lane for a medical call. Deputy performed first assessment and found no obvious complaints of injury. Hanover Fire Department arrived with paramedics, and the deputy cleared.
On Nov. 25, deputy responded to 30000 block of 107th Avenue for a verbal domestic dispute. Both parties were contacted and interviewed. No crime at this time. Homeowner was advised to work with case worker from Hennepin County Family Services.
Rockford
On Nov. 17, deputies responded to 8000 block of Highway 55 for a medical call. Deputy spoke to patient who stated that she wanted to be transported to Buffalo Hospital. North Memorial paramedics transported her to hospital.
On Nov. 19, deputies responded to 8000 block of Highway 55 for a medical call. Adult female was transported to hospital via North Memorial ambulance.
On Nov. 21, deputies responded to Rockford High School for a suspicious activity report. Deputy observed two occupied vehicles in the parking lot. Deputy advised teenagers to move along. Deputy ran computerized checks of three vehicles in the lot and advised teens to leave.
On Nov. 24, deputy responded to 6000 block of Terrace Circle for a medical call. Rockford Fire and Rescue personnel were on the scene when deputy arrived. Elderly male refused ambulance and further medical attention. Wife stated she would take him to doctor.
On Nov. 28, deputy responded to 8000 block of Highway 55 for an alarm. All occupants exited the residence. Deputy cleared by Rockford Fire Department.
