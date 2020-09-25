During the end-of-summer DWI campaign that began Aug.14 and ran through Sept. 7, officers, deputies and troopers arrested 1,649 drivers for driving impaired compared with 1,479 DWI arrests during the same period in 2019.
There were 312 law enforcement agencies across Minnesota who participated in the campaign conducted by the Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety (DPS-OTS). There were 294 move over citations issued on Aug. 31.
Drunk Driving Arrests
Maple Grove police arrested a woman two times in the same day for DWI. The first time was around 10 a.m. and the second time was around 5 p.m. Police released the woman to a sober party after normal booking procedures following the first arrest. The second time, she was arrested following a complaint at a local liquor store.
A trooper stopped a driver after the vehicle passed the squad going 91 mph. The driver blew a .21 BAC and was arrested for DWI.
The following is a list of what local agencies saw during the campaign:
• Champlin Police had three DWI arrests. The highest BAC was 0.23. There were no Move over citations.
• Dayton Police had one DWI arrest. The highest BAC was 0.24. There were no Move over citations.
• Maple Grove Police had 14 DWI arrests. The highest BAC was 0.21. There were no Move over citations.
• Hennepin County Sheriff had three DWI arrests. The highest BAC was 0.2. There were no Move over citations.
The enhanced enforcement and education efforts are coordinated through DPS-OTS with overtime paid with federal funds received from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
DWI Consequences
There are consequences for drinking and driving. Loss of license for up to a year, thousands of dollars in costs and possible jail time.
Repeat DWI offenders, as well as first-time offenders arrested at .16 and above alcohol-concentration level, must use ignition interlock in order to regain legal driving privileges or face at least one year without a driver’s license.
Offenders with three or more offenses are required to use interlock for three to six years, or they will never regain driving privileges.
Insurance rates could increase significantly.
Prevent Drunk Driving
Plan for a safe ride. Designate a sober driver, use a safe, alternative transportation option, or stay at the location of the celebration.
Drive smart. Offer to be a designated driver, or be available to pick up a loved one anytime, anywhere.
Buckle up, which is the best defense against a drunk driver.
Report drunk driving. Call 911 when witnessing impaired driving behavior. Be prepared to provide location, license plate number and observed dangerous behavior.
