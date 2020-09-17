The Dayton Police Department responded to the following reports during May 2020:

Friday, May 1

12000 block of Dayton River Road — Theft, scam report

Monday, May 4

13000 block of Zanzibar Lane — Threat

Wednesday, May 6

11000 block of Holly Lane — Forgery report

Thursday, May 7

Fairhills Drive — Dispute

Monday, May 11

11000 block of Dayton River Road — Property damage accident

Tuesday, May 12

Fernbrook Lane — Personally injury accident

15000 block of N. Diamond Lake Road — Disturbance

Wednesday, May 13

11000 block of Dayton River Road — Damage to property

Friday, May 15

11000 block of French Lake Road — Fire, illegal burn

Monday, May 18

11000 block of Dallas Lane — Juvenile problem

Tuesday, May 19

129th Ave. — Hit deer

Dayton River Road — Property damage accident

Sunday, May 24

Burns Drive — DUI, underage drinking

Tuesday, May 26

Pineview Lane — Property damage accident

Wednesday, May 27

14000 block of 129th Ave. — House fire

Thursday, May 28

15000 block of N. Diamond Lake Road — Threat

Sunday, May 31

16000 block of Baxter Ave. — Dog bite report

Burns Drive — Unwanted person

