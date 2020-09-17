The Dayton Police Department responded to the following reports during May 2020:
Friday, May 1
12000 block of Dayton River Road — Theft, scam report
Monday, May 4
13000 block of Zanzibar Lane — Threat
Wednesday, May 6
11000 block of Holly Lane — Forgery report
Thursday, May 7
Fairhills Drive — Dispute
Monday, May 11
11000 block of Dayton River Road — Property damage accident
Tuesday, May 12
Fernbrook Lane — Personally injury accident
15000 block of N. Diamond Lake Road — Disturbance
Wednesday, May 13
11000 block of Dayton River Road — Damage to property
Friday, May 15
11000 block of French Lake Road — Fire, illegal burn
Monday, May 18
11000 block of Dallas Lane — Juvenile problem
Tuesday, May 19
129th Ave. — Hit deer
Dayton River Road — Property damage accident
Sunday, May 24
Burns Drive — DUI, underage drinking
Tuesday, May 26
Pineview Lane — Property damage accident
Wednesday, May 27
14000 block of 129th Ave. — House fire
Thursday, May 28
15000 block of N. Diamond Lake Road — Threat
Sunday, May 31
16000 block of Baxter Ave. — Dog bite report
Burns Drive — Unwanted person
