The following are some of the incidents reported in February
Wednesday, Feb. 1
Wednesday, Feb. 1
- Theft reported on the 10000 block of Harbor Lane
Friday, Feb. 3
- Report of debris on the 16000 block of Territorial Road
Saturday, Feb. 4
- Damage to property on the 13000 block of Zanzibar Lane
Thursday, Feb. 9
- Damage to property on the 13000 block of Hemlock Lane
Friday, Feb. 10
- Report of a narcotics complaint on the 18000 block of Territorial Road
Tuesday, Feb. 14
- Theft reported on the 11000 block of Lawndale Lane
Wednesday, Feb. 15
- Recovered stolen vehicle on the 13000 block of Zanzibar Lane
- Theft reported on the 12000 block of French Lake Road
Friday, Feb. 17
- Burglary reported on the 13000 block of Balsam Lane
Saturday, Feb. 18
- Report of an open door and damage to property on Zanzibar Lane
Tuesday, Feb. 21
- Report of voter fraud on the 18000 block of Robinson Street
Wednesday, Feb. 22
- Theft reported on the 14000 block of Dallas Lane
- Theft from an auto was reported on the 14000 block of Kingsview Lane
Thursday, Feb. 23
- Report of an wanted person the 19000 block of County Road 81
Friday, Feb. 24
- Snowmobile complaint reported on the 11000 block of 131st Ave.
Monday, Feb. 27
- Report of a forgery on the 13000 block of Zanzibar Lane
- A vehicle was recovered on the 18000 block of Territorial Road
Tuesday, Feb. 28
- Report of a forgery on the 13000 block of Zanzibar Lane
Other
- Eight property damage accidents and two accidents with injuries
- Officers had 21 agency assists, 151 public assists, and 11 suspicious activity reports
