The Dayton Police Department responded to the following reports during July 2020:
Wednesday, July 1
Territorial Road — Property damage accident
13000 block of Zanzibar Lane — Harassing communications
14000 block of River Hills Parkway — Property damage accident
Thursday, July 2
19000 block of County Road 81 — Theft
Friday, July 3
11000 block of Territorial Trail — 911 hang up
10000 block of Glacier Lane — 911 hang up
13000 block of White Pine Court — Theft
Saturday, July 4
Burns Drive — Threat
Sunday, July 5
12000 block of Oakhill Trail — Appliance fire
16000 block of County Road 81 — DWI
River Hills Parkway — Threat
Monday, July 6
16000 block of Dayton River Road — Property damage accident
Tuesday, July 7
Pineview Court — Gas odor
13000 block of Zachary Lane — Verbal argument
Wednesday, July 8
10000 block of Glacier Lane — Burglary
15000 block of Brockton Lane — Theft
Thursday, July 9
Fernbrook Lane — Personal injury accident
Burns Drive — Theft from auto
Friday, July 10
York Ave. — Assault
Saturday, July 11
15000 block of Brockton Lane — Fire
Sunday, July 12
14000 block of 125th Ave. — Residential burglary
Monday, July 13
16000 block of N. Diamond Lake Road — Fraud-unemployment
Unknown address — Theft
Wednesday, July 15
13000 block of Dayton River Road — Theft
Friday, July 17
13000 block of Dayton River Road — Grass fire
15000 block of Fair Meadows Lane — Residential burglary
Sunday, July 19
11000 block of Brockton Lane — DWI
Tuesday, July 21
12000 block of Zachary Circle — 911 hang up
11000 block of Brayburn Trail — 911 hang up
13000 block of Pineview Court — 911 hang up
Wednesday, July 22
11000 block of French Lake Road — Dumping complaint
Thursday, July 23
13000 block of Pineview Lane — Gas odor
Gaywood Drive — Juvenile problem
12000 block of Kingsview Lane — Smoke indoors
Friday, July 24
County Road 81 — Property damage property accident
14000 block of 143rd Ave. — Identity theft/forgery/fraud
Saturday, July 25
13000 block of Pineview Court — Accidental 911 hang up
12000 block of Annapolis Lane — Threat
Sunday, July 26
11000 block of 134th Ave. — Threat
Monday, July 27
12000 block of 137th Ave. — Dumpster fire
Wednesday, July 29
12000 block of Pineridge Way — 911 hang up
Thursday, July 30
14000 block of Magnolia Lane — DWI
Friday, July 31
11000 block of Troy Lane — Customer trouble
129th Ave. — Safety check
13000 block of Zanzibar Lane — Theft
Gaywood Drive — Trespassing
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.