The Dayton Police Department responded to the following reports during July 2020:

Wednesday, July 1

Territorial Road — Property damage accident

13000 block of Zanzibar Lane — Harassing communications

14000 block of River Hills Parkway — Property damage accident

Thursday, July 2

19000 block of County Road 81 — Theft

Friday, July 3

11000 block of Territorial Trail — 911 hang up

10000 block of Glacier Lane — 911 hang up

13000 block of White Pine Court — Theft

Saturday, July 4

Burns Drive — Threat

Sunday, July 5

12000 block of Oakhill Trail — Appliance fire

16000 block of County Road 81 — DWI

River Hills Parkway — Threat

Monday, July 6

16000 block of Dayton River Road — Property damage accident

Tuesday, July 7

Pineview Court — Gas odor

13000 block of Zachary Lane — Verbal argument

Wednesday, July 8

10000 block of Glacier Lane — Burglary

15000 block of Brockton Lane — Theft

Thursday, July 9

Fernbrook Lane — Personal injury accident

Burns Drive — Theft from auto

Friday, July 10

York Ave. — Assault

Saturday, July 11

15000 block of Brockton Lane — Fire

Sunday, July 12

14000 block of 125th Ave. — Residential burglary

Monday, July 13

16000 block of N. Diamond Lake Road — Fraud-unemployment

Unknown address — Theft

Wednesday, July 15

13000 block of Dayton River Road — Theft

Friday, July 17

13000 block of Dayton River Road — Grass fire

15000 block of Fair Meadows Lane — Residential burglary

Sunday, July 19

11000 block of Brockton Lane — DWI

Tuesday, July 21

12000 block of Zachary Circle — 911 hang up

11000 block of Brayburn Trail — 911 hang up

13000 block of Pineview Court — 911 hang up

Wednesday, July 22

11000 block of French Lake Road — Dumping complaint

Thursday, July 23

13000 block of Pineview Lane — Gas odor

Gaywood Drive — Juvenile problem

12000 block of Kingsview Lane — Smoke indoors

Friday, July 24

County Road 81 — Property damage property accident

14000 block of 143rd Ave. — Identity theft/forgery/fraud

Saturday, July 25

13000 block of Pineview Court — Accidental 911 hang up

12000 block of Annapolis Lane — Threat

Sunday, July 26

11000 block of 134th Ave. — Threat

Monday, July 27

12000 block of 137th Ave. — Dumpster fire

Wednesday, July 29

12000 block of Pineridge Way — 911 hang up

Thursday, July 30

14000 block of Magnolia Lane — DWI

Friday, July 31

11000 block of Troy Lane — Customer trouble

129th Ave. — Safety check

13000 block of Zanzibar Lane — Theft

Gaywood Drive — Trespassing

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments