The Dayton Police Department responded to the following reports during April 2020:
Wednesday, April 1
129th Ave. — Accident with property damage
11000 block of Blue Spruce Court — Disturbance
Thursday, April 2
13000 block of Forestview Lane — Domestic
Friday, April 3
18000 block of 124th Ave. — Damage to property
12000 block of Brockton Lane — Harassment
11000 block of Holly Lane — Unwanted person
Saturday, April 4
13000 block of Balsam Lane — Missing person
Sunday, April 5
1200 block of Dayton River Road — Accident with property damage
15000 block of Creekside Lane — Safety check
12000 block of 141st Ave. — Welfare Check
Monday, April 6
Burns Drive — Verbal dispute
Tuesday, April 7
18000 block of Dayton Street — Check burn
129th Ave. — Gas odor
13000 block of Hemlock Lane — Loud party
17000 block of Dayton River Road — Property damage accident
Wednesday, April 8
Crow River Bridge 77 — Safety check
Friday, April 10
Teakwood Lane — Disturbance
Saturday, April 11
11000 block of Parkside Trail — Fire
13000 block of Lawndale Lane — Theft of a trailer
Sunday, April 12
14000 block of Vinewood Lane — Hang up 911
13000 block of Balsam Lane — Missing person
York Drive — Theft from auto
Monday, April 13
Unknown address — Harassment
18000 block of Dayton St. — Theft
Tuesday, April 14
11000 block of 132nd Ave. — Gas odor
Wednesday, April 15
14700 block of Dayton River Road — Damage to property
Friday, April 17
12000 block of Annapolis Lane — Hang up 911
Saturday, April 18
13000 block of 129th Ave. — Shots heard
Sunday, April 19
Fairhills Drive — Accident with property damage
Monday, April 20
14000 block of River Hills Parkway — Damage to property
11000 block of Elm Creek Road — Hang up 911
Tuesday, April 21
18000 block of Dayton River Road — Accident with property damage
Crestwood Drive — Loud party
13000 block of Balsam Drive — Missing person
Wednesday, April 22
Brockton Lane — Accident with property damage
13000 block of Balsam Lane — Disturbance
Thursday, April 23
13000 block of Jonquil Lane — 911 hang up
11000 block of Dayton River Road — Stay at Home Order violation
15000 block of 113th Ave. — Stay at Home Order violation
York Drive — Welfare check
Friday, April 24
York Drive — Bike theft
13000 block of Kingsview Lane — Vehicle fire
Sunday, April 26
Dayton River Road — Accident with property damage
Fairhills Drive — Loud music
Monday, April 27
15000 block of Scherber Lane — Hang up 911
12000 block of 137th Ave. — Vehicle abandoned
Wednesday, April 29
1100 block of Fernbrook Lane — Check problem burn
Thursday, April 30
13000 block of Jonquil Lane — Hang up 911
13000 block of Dayton River Road — Sex/crime reported
18000 block of Columbus St. — Welfare check
