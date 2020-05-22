The Dayton Police Department responded to the following reports during April 2020:

Wednesday, April 1

129th Ave. — Accident with property damage

11000 block of Blue Spruce Court — Disturbance

Thursday, April 2

13000 block of Forestview Lane — Domestic

Friday, April 3

18000 block of 124th Ave. — Damage to property

12000 block of Brockton Lane — Harassment

11000 block of Holly Lane — Unwanted person

Saturday, April 4

13000 block of Balsam Lane — Missing person

Sunday, April 5

1200 block of Dayton River Road — Accident with property damage

15000 block of Creekside Lane — Safety check

12000 block of 141st Ave. — Welfare Check

Monday, April 6

Burns Drive — Verbal dispute

Tuesday, April 7

18000 block of Dayton Street — Check burn

129th Ave. — Gas odor

13000 block of Hemlock Lane — Loud party

17000 block of Dayton River Road — Property damage accident

Wednesday, April 8

Crow River Bridge 77 — Safety check

Friday, April 10

Teakwood Lane — Disturbance

Saturday, April 11

11000 block of Parkside Trail — Fire

13000 block of Lawndale Lane — Theft of a trailer

Sunday, April 12

14000 block of Vinewood Lane — Hang up 911

13000 block of Balsam Lane — Missing person

York Drive — Theft from auto

Monday, April 13

Unknown address — Harassment

18000 block of Dayton St. — Theft

Tuesday, April 14

11000 block of 132nd Ave. — Gas odor

Wednesday, April 15

14700 block of Dayton River Road — Damage to property

Friday, April 17

12000 block of Annapolis Lane — Hang up 911

Saturday, April 18

13000 block of 129th Ave. — Shots heard

Sunday, April 19

Fairhills Drive — Accident with property damage

Monday, April 20

14000 block of River Hills Parkway — Damage to property

11000 block of Elm Creek Road — Hang up 911

Tuesday, April 21

18000 block of Dayton River Road — Accident with property damage

Crestwood Drive — Loud party

13000 block of Balsam Drive — Missing person

Wednesday, April 22

Brockton Lane — Accident with property damage

13000 block of Balsam Lane — Disturbance

Thursday, April 23

13000 block of Jonquil Lane —  911 hang up

11000 block of Dayton River Road — Stay at Home Order violation

15000 block of 113th Ave. — Stay at Home Order violation

York Drive — Welfare check

Friday, April 24

York Drive — Bike theft

13000 block of Kingsview Lane — Vehicle fire

Sunday, April 26

Dayton River Road — Accident with property damage

Fairhills Drive — Loud music

Monday, April 27

15000 block of Scherber Lane — Hang up 911

12000 block of 137th Ave. — Vehicle abandoned

Wednesday, April 29

1100 block of Fernbrook Lane — Check problem burn

Thursday, April 30

13000 block of Jonquil Lane — Hang up 911

13000 block of Dayton River Road — Sex/crime reported

18000 block of Columbus St. — Welfare check

