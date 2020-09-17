The Dayton Police Department responded to the following reports during June 2020:

Tuesday, June 2

Vicksburg Lane — Personal injury accident

11000 block of Blue Spruce Court — 911 hang up

13000 block of Hemlock Lane — 911 hang up

Crestwood Drive — Robbery reported

Thursday, June 4

Interstate 94 — Property damage accident

13000 block of Balsam Lane — Damage to property

Saturday, June 6

11000 block of 134th Ave. — 911 hang up

Sunday, June 7

16000 block of Dayton River Road — 911 hang up

Wednesday, June 10

County Road 81 — Disturbance

Thursday, June 11

16000 block of Territorial Road — 911 hang up

11000 block of 133rd Ave. — Identity theft/frad

Friday, June 12

Interstate 94 — Personal injury accident

14000 block of Juneau Lane — Identity theft/fraud

Saturday, June 13

Fairhills Drive — House fire

Sunday, June 14

Rush Creek Parkway — Property damage accident

13000 block of Norwood Lane — Problem burn/illegal unattended recreational fire

15000 block of Rush Creek Road — Theft

Monday, June 15

15000 block of Creekside Lane — Identity theft/forgery/fraud

14000 block of Oxbow Lane — Identity theft/forgery/fraud

Tuesday, June 16

11000 block of Dayton River Road — Damage to property

Wednesday, June 17

12000 block of Overlook Road — Medical

11000 block of Creekside Lane — 911 hang up

12000 block of Stoneridge Road — Warrant arrest/unwanted person

Thursday, June 18

17000 block of 113th Ave. — Prowler

Friday, June 19

13000 block of Stoneridge Road — 911 hang up

12000 block of Pineridge Way — Identity theft

Saturday, June 20

13000 block of Balsam Lane — Disturbance

11000 block of Brockton Lane — DWI

10000 block of Territorial Road — 911 hang up

Monday, June 22

18000 block of Territorial Road — 911 hang up

Tuesday, June 23

Interstate 94 — Property damage accident

Wednesday, June 24

11000 block of 141st Ave. — Harassment

Thursday, June 25

Fernbrook Lane — 911 hang up

Saturday, June 27

19000 block of County Road 81 — Dumpster fire

17000 block of 125th Ave. — Grass fire

Monday, June 29

12000 block of French Lake Road — Problem burn/illegal burn

Tuesday, June 30

21000 block of I-94 — Personal injury accident

15000 block of S. Diamond Lake Road — Theft

11000 block of Dayton River Road — Traffic stop/narcotics arrest

