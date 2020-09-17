The Dayton Police Department responded to the following reports during June 2020:
Tuesday, June 2
Vicksburg Lane — Personal injury accident
11000 block of Blue Spruce Court — 911 hang up
13000 block of Hemlock Lane — 911 hang up
Crestwood Drive — Robbery reported
Thursday, June 4
Interstate 94 — Property damage accident
13000 block of Balsam Lane — Damage to property
Saturday, June 6
11000 block of 134th Ave. — 911 hang up
Sunday, June 7
16000 block of Dayton River Road — 911 hang up
Wednesday, June 10
County Road 81 — Disturbance
Thursday, June 11
16000 block of Territorial Road — 911 hang up
11000 block of 133rd Ave. — Identity theft/frad
Friday, June 12
Interstate 94 — Personal injury accident
14000 block of Juneau Lane — Identity theft/fraud
Saturday, June 13
Fairhills Drive — House fire
Sunday, June 14
Rush Creek Parkway — Property damage accident
13000 block of Norwood Lane — Problem burn/illegal unattended recreational fire
15000 block of Rush Creek Road — Theft
Monday, June 15
15000 block of Creekside Lane — Identity theft/forgery/fraud
14000 block of Oxbow Lane — Identity theft/forgery/fraud
Tuesday, June 16
11000 block of Dayton River Road — Damage to property
Wednesday, June 17
12000 block of Overlook Road — Medical
11000 block of Creekside Lane — 911 hang up
12000 block of Stoneridge Road — Warrant arrest/unwanted person
Thursday, June 18
17000 block of 113th Ave. — Prowler
Friday, June 19
13000 block of Stoneridge Road — 911 hang up
12000 block of Pineridge Way — Identity theft
Saturday, June 20
13000 block of Balsam Lane — Disturbance
11000 block of Brockton Lane — DWI
10000 block of Territorial Road — 911 hang up
Monday, June 22
18000 block of Territorial Road — 911 hang up
Tuesday, June 23
Interstate 94 — Property damage accident
Wednesday, June 24
11000 block of 141st Ave. — Harassment
Thursday, June 25
Fernbrook Lane — 911 hang up
Saturday, June 27
19000 block of County Road 81 — Dumpster fire
17000 block of 125th Ave. — Grass fire
Monday, June 29
12000 block of French Lake Road — Problem burn/illegal burn
Tuesday, June 30
21000 block of I-94 — Personal injury accident
15000 block of S. Diamond Lake Road — Theft
11000 block of Dayton River Road — Traffic stop/narcotics arrest
