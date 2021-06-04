A tired driver suffered injuries in an early morning crash on May 25 on County Road 6 in Independence. County Road 6 was closed from County Road 90 to County Road 19 for roughly two hours.
The area of the road closure is part of the detour for constructing safety improvements to Highway 12 in Independence and Maple Plain.
At approximately 3:25 a.m., West Hennepin Public Safety Department responded to a personal injury crash at the intersection on County Road 6 and County Road 110, according to police. A vehicle had struck a stop light pole, and wires were down.
Upon arrival, WHPS Officer Thompson located a damaged vehicle in the westbound ditch. A stop light pole and multiple power pole lines were down and obstructing the entire intersection of County Roads 6 and 110.
An eastbound semi-truck was stopped on the shoulder roadway of County Road 6, police said. The semi went through the intersection right after the crash. Power lines/cables caught in the semi’s axels, caused hydraulic line damage and disabled it.
Vehicle driver Novia Kalinowski, 36, was westbound on County Road 6. She told police that she fell asleep while heading home. A witness stated that the Kalinowski vehicle veered off the road, struck and sheared off the wooden power pole holding up the temporary stop lights for the detour and caused the power lines to come down and obstruct the intersection.
Kalinowski was wearing her seatbelt, had a visible seatbelt burn to her neck area and had chest pain. Ridgeview Ambulance EMS responded, took over care of Kalinowski and transported her to the hospital for further evaluation. Her injuries appeared to be non-life threatening. Semi-truck driver did not report injuries. The Kalinowski vehicle was towed.
Maple Plain Fire Department and several other police agencies responded to assist and secure the area due to the downed lines and to redirect traffic. County Road 6 was closed from County Road 90 to County Road 19 for approximately two hours. A CodeRED alert emergency notification message was sent out to notify residents and businesses about the road closure.
MN DOT and Wright Hennepin Electric responded to the area to repair the intersection.
