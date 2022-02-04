-Financial theft was reported Jan. 18 at 4:39 p.m. in the 72XX block of County Road 116. Officer responded to a report of a check stolen from a business mailbox. Reporting party stated a forged copy of the check was attempted to be cashed.
- Officer responded to a forgery report on Jan. 18 at 2:12 p.m. in the 22XXX block of County Road 50. Reporting party stated credit card information was stolen and used to make several purchases. Total loss approximately $898.
- The department reported a property damage accident Jan. 21 at 4:10 p.m. in the area of County Road 116 and County Road 30. Driver of vehicle #2 was stopped at the traffic light on County Road 116 preparing to turn onto County Road 30. Due to obstructed visibility, vehicle #2 struck vehicle #1 while attempting the turn.
- The department reported a property damage accident Jan. 22 at 8:05 a.m. in the area of County Road 19 and County Road 30. Single vehicle traveling eastbound on County Road 30. Icy road conditions caused the vehicle to leave the roadway and into the southbound ditch where it rolled and rested on its top side.
- Theft of credit cards was reported Jan. 22 at 10:53 a.m. in the 93XX block of Cherry Lane. Officers responded to a report of credit cards stolen from an unlocked vehicle in a driveway. Credit cards were used to make purchases resulting in a loss of approximately $909.
- Theft of a ladder and scaffolding equipment was reported Jan. 22 at 11:22 a.m. in the 10XXX block of Ironwood Lane. Officer responded to a report of a ladder and scaffolding equipment stolen from a construction site.
- Theft of a garage door opener was reported Jan. 22 at 1:27 p.m. in the 19XXX block of Mystique Drive. Officer responded to a report of a garage door opener stolen from an unlocked vehicle in a driveway.
