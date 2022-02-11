Wednesday, Jan. 26 - Theft of fuel was reported at 8:49 a.m. in the 76XX block of County Road 116. Officer responded to a fuel no-pay. Officers made contact with owner of vehicle and advised them to return to pay for the fuel. Approximate loss $35.

- The department reported a property damage accident at 8:59 p.m. in the area of 21XXX block of Oakdale Drive. Vehicle was driving westbound on Oakdale Drive when it approached a curve in the road. Vehicle was unable to negotiate the curve properly due to ice and compacted snow on the roadway causing the vehicle to enter the ditch, striking both a fiber optic box and fence post. Vehicle was pulled out by the homeowner that came out with a tractor.

Friday, Jan. 28 - Theft of a vehicle was reported at 8:14 p.m. in the 78XX block of Maple Hill Road. Officer responded to a report of a vehicle theft. Vehicle was taken and not returned by a suspect known to vehicle owner.

- The department reported a property damage incident at 8:55 p.m. in the area of Bechtold Road and County Road 30. Driver hit a mound of dirt that was in the roadway that resulted in a damaged rim to the vehicle. Public Works called to remove the dirt.

Saturday, Jan. 29 - Theft of financial documents was reported at 11 a.m. in the 78XX block of Maple Hill Road. Reporting party emailed social security number and tax documents to incorrect email address.

- Officer responded to an attempted theft from an unlocked vehicle Jan. 29 at 1:37 p.m. in the 20XXX block of Cimarron Cicler. Reporting party stated their vehicle was gone through overnight but nothing appeared to be taken.

- Corcoran Police reported a gross misdemeanor arrest at 7:59 p.m. at 20XXX block of County Road 50. Arrested was a 42-year-old from Maple Grove for obstructing legal process, theft and disorderly conduct.

Sunday, Jan. 30 - Mail theft was reported at 1:54 p.m. in the 19XXX block of Patrick Place. Reporting party stated after a package was delivered to their home, the box was torn open and the contents were taken.

Monday, Jan. 31 - Warrant arrest at 8:52 p.m. at the 19XXX block of 74th Ave. Arrested was a 33-year-old for outstanding Hennepin County warrants.

- Theft of a laptop was reported at 11:32 a.m. in the 20XXX block of Cimarron Circle. Officers responded to a report of a theft from an unlocked vehicle. Reporting party stated a work laptop and other miscellaneous items were stolen from a work truck.

- A scam attempt was reported at 3:36 p.m. in the 22XXX block of County Road 50. Reporting party stated their social security number was taken and used to apply for unemployment benefits.

Thursday, Feb. 3 - Theft of a license plate was reported at 7:31 p.m. in the 19XXX block of Goldenrod Trail. Reporting party stated front license plate was stolen from their vehicle possibly while at a jobsite in Corcoran.

