Items are selected from reports made to the Corcoran Police Department and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of all services provided by the Corcoran Police Department.
Arrests
Corcoran Police reported a DAS arrest Sunday, Feb. 16, at 1:22 p.m. at the intersection of County Rd. 10 and County Rd. 101. Arrested was Sandoval, Alejandro Hernandez, 59, of Corcoran for driving after suspension of driver’s license.
Corcoran Police reported a DAR arrest Sunday, Feb. 16, at 12:01 a.m. at the intersection of County Rd. 116 and Schutte Farm Rd. Arrested was Vang, John Paul, 35, of Brooklyn Center for driving after revocation of driver’s license.
Corcoran Police reported a DAS arrest Friday, Feb. 14, at 12:24 p.m. at the intersection of County Rd. 10 and County Rd. 101. Arrested was Morales, Francisco Tapia, 34, of Corcoran for driving after suspension of driver’s license.
Personal Injury/Property Damage Accident/Incident
The department reported a property damage accident Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 8:49 a.m. in the 215XX block of County Rd. 50. Vehicle was traveling eastbound on County Rd. 50. The slight curve to the right and snow in roadway led to vehicle sliding into the ditch.
The department reported a property damage accident Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 12:03 p.m. in the 191XX block of 99th Pl N. Semitruck struck the driver’s side view mirror of a parked van.
Theft
Theft of trailer was reported Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 7:16 a.m. in the 199XX block of Hillside Dr. Theft of enclosed trailer. Reporting party believed it to be in another party’s garage, but officers did not locate any trailers in the area.
Medicals
The department responded to a medical emergency Sunday, Feb. 16, at 3:41 a.m. in the 81XX block of County Rd. 116. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.
The department responded to a medical emergency Saturday, Feb. 15, at 8:30 a.m. in the 215XX block of Oakdale Dr. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.
The department responded to a medical emergency Friday, Feb. 14, at 7:30 p.m. in the 93XX block of Bechtold Rd. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.
The department responded to a medical emergency Friday, Feb. 14, at 2:50 p.m. in the 107XX block of County Rd. 19. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.
The department responded to a medical emergency Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 10:50 a.m. in the 202XX block of County Rd. 50. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.
The department responded to a medical emergency Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 9:16 a.m. in the 229XX block of County Rd. 50. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.
The department responded to a medical emergency Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 6:18 p.m. in the 69XX block of Old Settlers Rd. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.
Miscellaneous
The department responded to a report of suspicious vehicle Saturday, Feb. 15, at 9:42 a.m. in the 220XX block of Strehler Rd. Officer spoke to vehicle owner, who had a daughter visiting friends in the area. No issues.
