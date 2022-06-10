- The department reported a property damage accident at 8:25 a.m. in the area of County Road 19 and County Road 10. Driver #1 of a school bus was traveling westbound on County Road 10 approaching County Road 19 to make a right hand turn. Driver #2 of a cement truck was traveling westbound on County Road 10 and attempted a right hand turn from the center lane causing a collision with the school bus. Minor damage to school bus.
Wednesday, May 25
- Reported a DAC arrest at 12:15 a.m. at County Road 30 and Rush Creek Blvd. Arrested was 32-year-old of Edina for driving after cancellation.
Saturday, May 28
- Reported a DAR arrest at 7:38 p.m. at 94XX block of County Road 116. Arrested was 24-year-old of Plymouth for driving after revocation.
Sunday, May 29
- Reported a weapons arrest at 4:58 a.m. at 78XX block of Maple Hill Road. Arrested was 53-year-old of Corcoran for 2nd degree assault and disorderly conduct.
Monday, May 30
- The department reported a property damage accident at 12:03 p.m. in the area of County Road 30 and County Road 101. Driver of vehicle #1 was traveling westbound on County Road 30 approaching the intersection at County Road 101. Driver of vehicle #2 was stopped at the intersection of County Road 30 and County Road 101 when they were rear ended by vehicle #1 at a high rate of speed. Disabling damage to vehicle #1.
Tuesday, May 31
- Reported a DAR arrest at 10:20 p.m. at County Road 30 and Cain Road. Arrested was 33-year-old of Shoreview for driving after revocation.
- Theft of building materials was reported at 1:22 p.m. in the 20XXX block of 80th Place. A total 42 sheets of particle board were stolen from the site of a new home build. Total loss $3,554. No suspects at this time.
Friday, June 3
- Theft of building materials was reported at 7:38 a.m. in the 79XX block of Walnut Lane. Party reported siding from a new construction site was taken some time between May 27 and May 31. Total loss $1,755.
Saturday, June 4
- The department reported a property damage accident at 8:13 p.m. in the area of 97XX block of County Road 101. Driver of motorcycle lost control. Minor damage to motorcycle.
Sunday, June 5
- The department responded to a report of shots heard on at 11:19 p.m. in the 19XXX block of Lupine Lane. Reporting party stated hearing shots fired nearby. Suspects were identified and admitted to shooting airsoft guns. Suspects were cited for disorderly conduct.
