Monday, Nov. 21

- The department reported a property damage accident at 5:43 p.m. in the area of Schutte Place and County Road 116. Driver was traveling southbound on County Road 116 when they struck a deer that ran into the roadway. Minor damage. No injuries reported.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments