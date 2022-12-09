- The department reported a property damage accident at 5:43 p.m. in the area of Schutte Place and County Road 116. Driver was traveling southbound on County Road 116 when they struck a deer that ran into the roadway. Minor damage. No injuries reported.
Tuesday, Nov. 22
- The department reported a property damage accident at 6:14 a.m. in the area of 19XXX block of County Road 10. Driver was traveling eastbound on County Road 10 when they struck a deer that ran into the roadway. Moderate front end damage. No injuries reported.
- Corcoran Police reported an arrest at 3:57 PM at 19XXX block of 105th Ave. Arrested was a 37-year-old from Mound for probable cause DWI, pending blood test results.
Wednesday, Nov. 23
- The department reported a property damage accident at 9:36 a.m. in the area of 19XXX block of 75th Ave. Driver was backing out of a parking space at a business and backed into a parked vehicle. Minor damage. No injuries reported.
- The department responded to a report of a theft on at 3:15 p.m. at the 75XX block of Commerce St. Party reported a former employee did not return tools issued to them for a job. Former employee claims the tools were “gifted” to him. Reporting party advised that the incident is a civil matter.
- Police reported an arrest at 9:12 p.m. at 19XXX block of County Road 10. Arrested was a 41-year-old from Brooklyn Center for driving after cancellation.
Thursday, Nov. 24
- Corcoran Police reported an arrest at 2:14 a.m. at County Road 30 and Duffney Drive. Arrested was a 25-year-old from Litchfield for driving after revocation.
- The department reported a property damage accident at 1 p.m. in the area of County Road 19 and County Road 50. Driver of vehicle #1 was at a stop sign on southbound County Road 19. As they proceeded through the intersection, driver of vehicle #2 did not make a complete stop at the stop sign on westbound County Road 50 causing a collision with vehicle #1. No injuries reported.
- Police reported an arrest at 11:57 p.m. at Maple Hill Road County Road10. Arrested was a 34-year-old from Corcoran for driving after revocation.
