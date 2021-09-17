Items are selected from reports made to the Corcoran Police Department and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of all services provided by the Corcoran Police Department.
Damages and injuries
Property damage was reported Aug. 30 at 12:16 p.m. in the area of County Road 116 and County Road 30. Both vehicles were traveling westbound on County Rd. 30 approaching the intersection at County Road 116. Vehicle 1 was following vehicle 2. The traffic light had been red and just turned green. Vehicle 1 rear ended vehicle 2. No injuries reported.
Property damage was reported Aug. 30 at 8:18 p.m. in the area of 19XXX block of Larkin Road. Damage caused to vehicle in the Shamrock Golf Course parking lot. Driver 1 stated they were unaware of vehicle contact and left scene. License plate obtained by witnesses. Both drivers stated there was paint exchanged on their vehicle.
Property damage was reported Aug. 30 at 9:23 p.m. in the area of County Road 116 and Meister Road. Officer responded to a report of a deer hit by a vehicle. Deer came out of high grass and vehicle was unable to avoid collision. Driver not injured.
Personal injury accident was reported Sept. 1 at 5:20 p.m. in the area of County Road 116 & County Road 117. Driver of vehicle 1 was going northbound on County Road 116 and never saw that the vehicle in front of him was slowing to turn left onto County Road 117. Driver of vehicle 1 hit the rear end of vehicle 2.
