Monday, Feb. 27
- The department reported a property damage accident at 9:24 a.m. in the 10XXX block of Trail Haven Road. Driver of a semi-trailer was dumping gravel at a construction site when they slid off the road hitting two vehicles.
Monday, Feb. 27
- The department reported a property damage accident at 9:24 a.m. in the 10XXX block of Trail Haven Road. Driver of a semi-trailer was dumping gravel at a construction site when they slid off the road hitting two vehicles.
Tuesday, Feb. 28
- The department reported a property damage accident at 5:02 p.m. in the 78XX block of Maple Hill Road. Owner had their vehicle parked on the north side of the street. They discovered damage to the rear passenger side when they returned an hour later.
Wednesday, March 1
- The department reported a property damage accident at 8:18 a.m. in the area of Valley Drive and 109th Ave. Driver of vehicle #1 was traveling eastbound on County Road 117. Driver of vehicle #2 was traveling westbound County Road 117. Driver #2 lost control of the vehicle and began sliding sideways on County Road 117, partially in the eastbound lane. Driver of vehicle #2 was unable to gain control, causing a collision with vehicle #1. Driver of vehicle #2 stopped a short distance away and then left the scene without speaking to driver #1. Accident is currently under investigation.
Thursday, March 2
- Corcoran Police reported an arrest at 3:49 p.m. at Highway 55 and County Road 19. Arrested was a 23-year-old from St. Paul for driving after revocation and an outstanding Scott County warrant.
Friday, March 3
- Corcoran Police reported a warrant arrest during a Towards Zero Deaths event hosted by South Lake Police Department at 9:37 p.m. at Vine Hill Road and Valley View Road in Shorewood. Arrested was a 48-year-old from Hopkins for an outstanding warrant out of Morrison County.
Sunday, March 5
- The department reported a property damage incident at 12:07 a.m. in the area of 90XX block of Shannon Lane. Several cars and a home were egged. Incident is currently under investigation.
- The department reported a property damage accident at 11:18 p.m. in the area of County Road 30 and Brockton Lane. Corcoran Officer was traveling eastbound on County Road 30, east of County Road 116. Driver of vehicle #2 was traveling westbound on County Road 30 when they lost control on a patch of ice causing a collision with the Corcoran Police vehicle.
Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest email news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.