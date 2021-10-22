Corcoran Police reported a warrant arrest Oct. 11 at 9:28 a.m. at 78XX block of Maple Hill Road. Arrested, 34 year-old, from Burnsville for outstanding warrants in Hennepin County.

Corcoran Police reported a driving after revocation arrest Oct. 12 at 12:20 a.m. at County Road 10 and County Road 116. Arrested, 30 year-old, from Corcoran for driving after revocation.

Corcoran Police reported a driving after suspension arrest Oct. 14 at 6:55 p.m. at County Road 116 and 75th Ave N. Arrested, 39 year-old from Maple Grove for driving after suspension.

Corcoran Police reported a driving after revocation arrest Oct. 16 at 3:38 p.m. at Maple Hill Road and County Road 10. Arrested was, 25 year-old, from Rockford, MN for driving after revocation.

Receipt of a counterfeit was reported Oct. 15 at 9:58 a.m. in the 75XX block of County Road 116. Officers responded to a report of a counterfeit one dollar bill. Counterfeit report and bill passed onto Department of Homeland Security.

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle Oct. 17 at 9:21 a.m. in the 93XX block of County Road 19. Officers observed a suspicious vehicle at a business with the occupant sleeping. Officers recovered the vehicle, license plates and registration which were all reported stolen. Suspect taken into custody.

