The department reported a property damage accident Nov. 24 at 7:45 a.m. in the area of County Road 116 and County Road 10. Driver of vehicle #1 was stopped on eastbound County Road 10 behind several cars when they were rear ended by vehicle #2. No injuries reported.
Attempted financial theft was reported Nov. 24 at 11:11 p.m. in the 82XX block of County Road 116. Officer responded to a report of wire transfer fraud. Reporting party was contacted by suspect and asked to accept a wire transfer and use the funds to purchase bitcoin. Bank notified victim of possible fraud. No loss reported.
Corcoran Police reported a felony arrest while working a TZD shift Nov. 27 at 1:11 a.m. at County Road 30 and Peony Lane. Arrested was a 30-year-old from Hanover for an outstanding felony warrant out of Sherburne County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.