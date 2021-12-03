The department reported a property damage accident Nov. 24 at 7:45 a.m. in the area of County Road 116 and County Road 10. Driver of vehicle #1 was stopped on eastbound County Road 10 behind several cars when they were rear ended by vehicle #2. No injuries reported.

Attempted financial theft was reported Nov. 24 at 11:11 p.m. in the 82XX block of County Road 116. Officer responded to a report of wire transfer fraud. Reporting party was contacted by suspect and asked to accept a wire transfer and use the funds to purchase bitcoin. Bank notified victim of possible fraud. No loss reported.

Corcoran Police reported a felony arrest while working a TZD shift Nov. 27 at 1:11 a.m. at County Road 30 and Peony Lane. Arrested was a 30-year-old from Hanover for an outstanding felony warrant out of Sherburne County.

