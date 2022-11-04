- The department reported a property damage accident at 6:45 a.m. in the area of Hwy. 55 and County Road 19. Driver of vehicle #1 was southbound County Road 19 making a left turn on a green arrow to go east on Hwy. 55. Driver of vehicle #2 was northbound County Road 19 making a right turn on red to go east on Hwy. 55. Driver of vehicle #2 said while they were making a right turn, driver of vehicle #1 made their left turn and crossed over to the right lane causing a collision with the front of vehicle #2.
Wednesday, Oct. 19
- Credit card fraud was reported at 11:03 a.m. in the 19XXX block of Country Road E. Reporting party stated their credit card information was stolen and several purchases were made. Victim contacted credit card company to close account and reverse charges. No loss reported.
- Attempted identity theft was reported at 11:29 a.m. in the 98XX block of Garden Lane. Reporting party stated personal information was compromised and they started receiving credit card mailing in their name. Credit reporting agencies notified. No loss reported.
- During a TZD event, police reported an arrest at 11:03 p.m. at Highway 55 and 69th Avenue in Rockford. Arrested was a 53-year-old from Buffalo for driving after revocation.
Thursday, Oct. 20
- Fraud attempt was reported at 3:29 p.m. in the 63XX block of Horseshoe Bend Drive. Reporting party stated social security was used to attempt to open a bank account. Victim notified credit reporting agencies. No loss reported.
Friday, Oct. 21
- During a TZD event, police reported an arrest at 12:31 a.m. at Hwy. 55 and Dogwood St. Arrested was a 32-year-old from Rockford for driving after revocation.
- The department responded to a report of an attempted burglary at 12:59 p.m. in the 19XXX block of Bridle Path Reporting party stated three suspects entered his garage. When the homeowner confronted the suspects, they ran back to their vehicle and sped away. Reporting party stated one of the suspects brandished a firearm. Suspect vehicle was reported as stolen out of Eden Prairie. Suspects also involved in a separate incident of a vehicle theft in Medina.
- Reported an arrest at 10 p.m. at Hwy. 55 and Pioneer Trail. Arrested was a 33-year-old from Minneapolis for driving after revocation.
Sunday, Oct. 23
- Financial fraud was reported at 3:07 p.m. in the 19XXX block of 74th Ave. Reporting party stated Venmo account was hacked and the money was transferred to a fraudulent bank account. The victim’s social security number was also used to attempt to open a credit card in their name. Passwords on various websites were also changed. Venmo was contacted and a refund was issued.
- Reported an arrest at 11:25 p.m. at County Road 30 and Oakdale Drive. Arrested was a 47-year-old Hanover for driving after suspension.
Monday, Oct. 24
- Reported a warrant arrest at 3:58 a.m. at the 78XX block of Maple Hill Road. Arrested a 20-year-old from Inver Grove Heights for trespassing and outstanding Hennepin County warrants.
