Tuesday, Oct. 18

- The department reported a property damage accident at 6:45 a.m. in the area of Hwy. 55 and County Road 19. Driver of vehicle #1 was southbound County Road 19 making a left turn on a green arrow to go east on Hwy. 55. Driver of vehicle #2 was northbound County Road 19 making a right turn on red to go east on Hwy. 55. Driver of vehicle #2 said while they were making a right turn, driver of vehicle #1 made their left turn and crossed over to the right lane causing a collision with the front of vehicle #2.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments