The department responded to a report of a house fire on Dec, 16 at 3:37 a.m. in the 99XX block of Ebert Road. Upon arrival, officer observed large flames coming from the side of the house. Fire department arrived and were able to extinguish the fire. All occupant were safely evacuated. Cause of fire is under investigation.
The department responded to a report of suspicious activity on Dec. 16 at 5:35 p.m. in the 68XX block of County Road 116. Reporting party stated a vehicle pulled into the driveway and an individual walked up to the house then left. Officers check area but were unable to locate and suspects.
The department responded to a report of gun shots heard on Dec. 16 at 9:59 p.m. in the 90XX block of Schutte Court. Reporting party stated they heard possible gun shots and observed a dark colored sedan leave the area. Officer checked area and did not locate any possible suspects or shell casings.
The department attempted to stop a motor vehicle on Dec. 17 at 11:06 p.m. in the area of Cain Road and County Road 30. While on patrol, officer initiated a traffic stop for a vehicle with an obstructed license plate. The vehicle fled from the officer and a short pursuit ensued. The vehicle left the roadway and the occupants fled on foot. Vehicle involved was reported stolen out of Lino Lakes. Arrested, was a 40 year-old from Buffalo, for speeding, driving after revocation, fleeing in a motor vehicle, fleeing on foot, possession of stolen property, tampering with a motor vehicle, fourth degree burglary and fifth degree drug possession. Also arrested, was 28 year-old from Coon Rapids, for fleeing on foot, tampering with a motor vehicle and fourth degree burglary.
Corcoran Police reported a DAR arrest Dec. 19 at 2:41 p.m. at County Road 10 and County Road 116. Arrested was 24 year-old from Rockford for driving after revocation.
Financial theft was reported Dec. 19 at 6:34 p.m. in the 64XX block of Hunter Lane. Officers responded to a report of a possible online ticket scam. Reporting party stated they purchased concert tickets through a website but did not receive them. Victim advised to contact bank and file an internet crime complaint.
