Items are selected from reports made to the Corcoran Police Department and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of all services provided by the Corcoran Police Department.
DWIs
Corcoran Police reported a DWI arrest Wednesday, Jan. 1 at 12:47 a.m. at the intersection of County Rd. 101 and County Rd. 30. Arrested was a 57-year-old male, of Rogers for 4th degree DWI with a .14 BAC and for driving after suspension of driver’s license.
Arrests
Corcoran Police reported a domestic assault arrest Sunday, Jan. 5 at 1:01 a.m. in the 78XX block of Maple Hill Rd. Arrested was a 43-year-old male, of Corcoran for domestic assault and threats of violence.
Corcoran Police reported a warrant arrest Wednesday, Jan. 1 at 11:42 a.m. in the 78XX block of Maple Hill Rd. Arrested was a 47-year-old male, of Corcoran for a warrant arrest.
Property damage
The department reported a property damage crash Friday, Jan. 3 at 9:27 a.m. at the intersection of County Rd. 10 and County Rd. 116. Driver of vehicle #1 was traveling northbound of County Rd. 116 and was in the left turn lane to turn west on County Rd. 10. Driver of vehicle #2 was traveling southbound on County Rd. 116. Witnesses and driver of vehicle #2 said that the northbound and southbound lanes of County Rd. 116 had green lights while the left turn lanes of County Rd. 116 had flashing yellow lights, and that the driver of vehicle #1 had stopped before making a left turn in front of vehicle #2. The driver of vehicle #1 said that they were northbound on County Rd. 116 and had started to make a left hand turn onto County Rd. 10 because the southbound traffic had stopped for her to make a turn. Drivers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.
The department reported a property damage crash Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 7:40 p.m. at the intersection of County Rd. 30 and County Rd. 116. Single vehicle roll over. No injuries. The department reported a property damage accident Monday, Dec. 30 at 8:09 p.m. at the intersection of County Rd. 116 and County Rd. 30. Vehicle #2 was stopped in traffic while traveling westbound on County Rd. 30. Vehicle #1 was also traveling westbound on County Rd. 30. Driver #1 stated that the icy roads caused her vehicle to stop. Vehicle #1 then struck vehicle #2. Moderate damage to both vehicles.
The department reported a property damage accident Monday, Dec. 30 at 6:17 p.m. at the intersection of County Rd. 30 and County Rd. 116. Vehicle #1 was stopped at red light. Vehicle #2 was approaching from behind, slid on ice and was unable to stop. Vehicle #1 rear-ended vehicle #2. Minor damage, no injuries.
Theft
Theft of catalytic converter was reported Thursday, Jan. 2 at 3:26 p.m. in the 199XX block of Oswald Farm Rd. Theft had occurred at some point on Monday, Dec. 30, in which the catalytic converter had been taken from a 2008 Ford pickup.
Medicals
The department responded to a medical emergency Saturday, Jan. 4 at 10:38 p.m. in the 63XX block of Pioneer Trl. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance. The department responded to a medical emergency Saturday, Jan. 4 at 6:56 p.m. in the 90XX block of Shannon Ln. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance. The department responded to a medical emergency Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 9:22 a.m. in the 79XX block of Eagle Ridge Rd. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance. The department responded to a medical emergency Monday, Dec. 30 at 10:09 p.m. in the 211XX block of 93rd Ave N. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.
The department responded to a medical emergency Monday, Dec. 30 at 9:29 a.m. in the 65XX block of Hunter Rd. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.
Miscellaneous
The department responded to a report of a domestic Saturday, Jan. 4 at 12:30 p.m. in the 194XX block of Lupine Ln. Report of verbal domestic. Both parties told officers that it was not physical. Female party requested male party sleep down stairs, and he confirmed that he would do so. Reporting party was notified.
The department responded to a report of forgery Friday, Jan. 3 at 2:50 p.m. in the 75XX block of County Rd. 116. Counterfeit bill was received by business. No suspect information and no other information available.
The department responded to a report of suspicious activity Wednesday, Jan. 1 at 10:47 p.m. in the 191XX block of 72nd Ave N. Officers located vehicle parked in the street. Officer advised both parties.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.