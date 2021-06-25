The department reported a property damage accident on Wednesday, June 16, in the area of Highway 55 and County Road 19. Both vehicles were traveling westbound on Highway 55 when a rear end collision occurred in stopped traffic.
The department reported a property damage accident on Thursday, June 17, in the area of County Road 10 and Bechtold Road. Driver lost control of vehicle and left roadway striking utility boxes and a city stop sign. No injuries reported.
Theft of building materials was reported Friday, June 18, near Steeple Chase Lane. Officer responded to reports of building materials being stolen from construction sites. This case is still under investigation.
The department also reported four driving and traffic complaints,13 traffic citations/violations, four motor vehicle accidents, one suspicious activity, two civil disputes, 94 public assists, eight alarms, three animal complaints and 20 assists to other departments.
