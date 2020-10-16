Items are selected from reports made to the Corcoran Police Department and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of all services provided by the department.
Arrests
Corcoran Police reported an HRO violation arrest Oct. 11, at 4:43 a.m. at 78XX Maple Hill Road. Arrested was a 31 year old of Corcoran for violation of an HRO and trespassing.
Theft
Theft of firearms was reported Oct. 6, at 5:55 p.m. in the 214XX block of Horseshoe Trail the reporting party stated two of their shotguns and a pellet gun were stolen yesterday from their shop building. The reporting party stated an unknown person(s) entered their unsecured building and the firearms were removed sometime yesterday afternoon. There are no known suspect(s) at this time.
Medicals
The department responded to a medical emergency Oct. 8, at 8 p.m. in the 78XX block of Maple Hill Road.
The department responded to a medical emergency Oct. 9, at 9:52 a.m. in the 234XX block of Larsen Road.
The department responded to a medical emergency Oct. 10, at 2:54 a.m. in the 210XX block of Larkin Road.
The department responded to a medical emergency Oct. 11, at 9:25 a.m. in the 91XX block of Brandywine Road.
Miscellaneous
The department responded to a report of a prowler Oct. 5, at 10:31 p.m. in the 78XX block of Maple Hill Road. The reporting party stated as they came outside of their residence, they observed a figure exit the back seat of their unlocked vehicle and run to the west. Party stated nothing was missing or disturbed. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate the subject.
The department responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle Oct. 7, at 2:35 p.m. in the 195XX block of Patrick Place. The reporting party stated there was a suspicious looking vehicle driving up and down the street. Officers made contact with the driver and found they were an Amazon package delivery driver.
The department responded to a report of suspicious activity Oct. 9, at 2:44 a.m. in the 78XX block of Maple Hill Road. The reporting party stated they returned home and found someone had damaged their doorknob and fence.
The department responded to a report of a narcotics complain Oct. 9, at 10:20 a.m. in the area of Rolling Hills Road and County Road 50. The reporting party stated there was a residence that was growing marijuana and they were concerned about the plants being grown in the area. The department is aware of this state-monitored legal hemp growing business. The business is required to follow the state’s regulations in keeping the THC potency of the plant under guidelines to continue to be a legal business.
The department responded to a report of a possible HRO violation Oct. 10, at 4:55 p.m. in the 78XX block of Maple Hill Road. The reporting party stated they saw a male that has an HRO against him walking into the residence of the party to has the HRO against him. Officers had no contact with the male.
The department responded to a report of a loud party Oct. 11, at 1:06 a.m. in the 78XX block of Maple Hill Road. Officers received a loud party complaint. The homeowner complied after being told twice to turn the music down within 10 minutes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.