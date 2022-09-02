Monday, Aug. 15
- Reported a felony arrest at 11:48 p.m. at Highway 55 and County Road 19. Arrested was a 30-year-old of Minneapolis a convicted felon, in possession of ammunition.
Tuesday, Aug. 16
- Responded to a report of a weapons complaint on at 12:52 p.m. in the 65XX block of Bluestem Road. Officer responded to a report of two people fighting that lead to one pulling out a knife.
Wednesday, Aug. 17
- Financial theft was reported at 12:50 p.m. in the 82XX block of County Road 116. Reporting party came to the police department to report they had been a victim of financial theft. Victim stated she was contacted by someone claiming to work for Amazon informing them that their account was hacked. Victim was told to purchase $2,000 in Apple gift cards and provide the numbers to the Amazon agent to resolve the issue. Victim contacted the police department when they realized this was a scam. Approximate loss of $500. Officer was able to work with Apple to flag the other gift cards to prevent further loss.
Friday, Aug. 19
- Reported a property damage accident at 8:33 a.m. in the area of County Road 30 and County Road 116. Vehicle #1 was traveling northbound on County Road 116 and stopped for the red light at the intersection of County Road 30. While stopped vehicle #2 rear ended vehicle #1. Drivers initially pulled over. Driver of vehicle #2 told driver of vehicle #1 they didn’t have insurance. Driver of vehicle #1 told them they were calling Police. Driver of vehicle #2 quickly left without giving any information. Vehicle #2 had no front plate and unknown temp tag for rear plate.
