Wednesday, March 15
- Corcoran Police reported an arrest at 3:04 a.m. at the 76XX block of Maple Hill Road. Arrested was a 37-year-old, from Columbia Heights, for driving after revocation.
Thursday, March 16
- The department reported a property damage accident at 6:58 p.m. in the area of County Road 30 and County Road 101. Driver of vehicle #1 was traveling eastbound on County Road 30 with vehicles #2 and #3 following behind. Due to icy road conditions and erratic driving behavior, a collision was caused by driver #1 which drivers #2 and #3 were unable to avoid. No injuries reported. Driver #1 issued a citation.
Friday, March 17
- The department reported a property damage accident at 6:32 p.m. in the area of County Road 116 and Schutte Road. Driver of vehicle was traveling northbound on County Road 116. Driver lost control due to the icy road conditions causing the vehicle to spin out and roll over into the ditch on the west side of County Road 116. Minor injuries reported.
Saturday, March 18
- Corcoran Police reported an arrest at 7:40 p.m. at the 78XX block of Maple Hill Road. Arrested was a 42-year-old, from Corcoran, for driving after cancellation.
Sunday, March 19
- Corcoran Police reported a felony arrest at 2:05 a.m. at the 19XXX block of County Road 81 in Dayton. Arrested was an 18-year-old, from Minneapolis, for probable cause felony drug possession.
- Corcoran Police reported an arrest at 7:13 p.m. at the 19XXX block of County Road 101. Arrested was a 62-year-old, from Lancaster, California, for driving after suspension.
