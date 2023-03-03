Thursday, Feb. 16
- Corcoran Police reported an arrest at 7:38 p.m. at Bechtold Road and County Road 30. Arrested was a 32-year-old from Robbinsdale for driving after cancellation.
Friday, Feb. 17
- The department reported a personal injury accident in the area of County Road 116. Driver of vehicle #2 was traveling northbound on County Road 116 in the turn lane to enter a business on the west side of County Road 116. Driver of vehicle #1 was traveling southbound on County Road 116. Driver of vehicle #2 started making their turn and thought driver #1 had passed, causing a collision.
Saturday, Feb. 18
- The department reported a personal injury accident at 11:27 p.m. in the area of Hage Road and Oakdale Drive. Driver was traveling eastbound on Oakdale Drive at a high rate of speed when they lost control, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and roll over.
Sunday, Feb. 19
- Corcoran Police reported an arrest at 6:52 a.m. at the 78XX block of Maple Hill Road. Arrested was a 37-year-old from Coon Rapids, for driving after suspension.
Tuesday, Feb. 21
- The department reported a property damage accident at 7:51 a.m. in the area of County Road 116 and County Road 30. Driver of vehicle #1 was eastbound on County Road 30 approaching the intersection of County Road 116. Driver of vehicle #1 said they proceeded through the intersection when driver of vehicle #2 turned in front of them causing a collision.
Saturday, Feb. 25
- The department reported a property damage accident at 1:02 p.m. in the area of Brockton Lane and County Road 30. Driver of vehicle #1 was stopped on County Road 30 in the eastbound lane at a red traffic light. Driver of vehicle #2 was traveling eastbound behind vehicle #1 and struck the rear of vehicle #1 as it was stopped at the light.
