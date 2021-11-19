Items are selected from reports made to the Corcoran Police Department and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of all services provided by the Corcoran Police Department.
The department responded to a report of a house fire on Nov. 9, at 10:31 p.m. in the 91XX block of County Road 116. All occupants and animals evacuated safely. Cause of fire is under investigation.
The department reported a property damage incident Nov. 10, at 12:15 p.m. in the area of 23XXX block of Highway 55. Officer responded to a report of damaged solar modules. Reporting party found damage to 14 modules from bullets. Discarded targets and shotgun shells also found nearby. No suspects at this time.
The department reported a personal injury accident Nov. 14, at 8:32 a.m. in the area of County Road 10 and County Road 50. Driver was traveling eastbound on County Road 50 navigating a left curve when their vehicle left the roadway and hit a fence. Minor injuries reported.
