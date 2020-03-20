Items are selected from reports made to the Corcoran Police Department and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of all services provided by the Corcoran Police Department.

DWIs

Corcoran Police reported a DWI arrest Monday, March 9, at 8:26 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 10 and Maple Hill Road. Arrested was a 39-year-old, of Corcoran for second degree DWI with a .12 BAC.

Theft

Theft of camera was reported Thursday, March 12, at 11:45 a.m. in the 78XX block of Maple Hill Road. Suspect of theft identified by camera.

Theft of floor jack was reported Wednesday, March 11, at 4:03 p.m. in the 64XX block of Trail Lane. Two ton floor jack was stolen from trailer in the yard. Suspect walked into victim’s yard and stole the item. Reporting party called victim, who stated that the jack did not work and was not planning on reporting the incident.

Medicals

The department responded to a medical emergency Friday, March 13, at 5:47 p.m. in the 90XX block of Trail Haven Road. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.

The department responded to a medical emergency Monday, March 9, at 12:17 p.m. in the 215XX block of County Road 30. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.

Miscellaneous

The department responded to a report of suspicious vehicle Saturday, March 14, at 7:56 a.m. in the 88XX block of King Ben Road. Reporting party had never seen vehicle before. Vehicle left the area after spotting the reporting party. Officers did not locate suspect vehicle upon arrival.

