Property damage

The department reported a property damage accident Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 6:40 p.m. in the 209XX block of County Rd. 10. Single vehicle rollover due to road conditions. No injuries.

The department reported a property damage accident Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 1:27 p.m. at the intersection of County Rd. 10 and Maple Hill Rd. Driver of vehicle #1 was traveling eastbound on County Rd. 10 and stopped to make a left hand turn into Maple Hill Rd. Driver of vehicle #2 said that they did not see the signal light of vehicle #1 until it was too late, so they turned to the right to avoid vehicle #1. Driver of vehicle #2 struck the rear end of vehicle #1. Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.

Theft

Theft of items reported Sunday, Jan. 19 at 8:56 a.m. in the 95XX block of Fox Valley Dr. Several items, including tools, were reported to possibly have been stolen from home.

Medicals

The department responded to a medical emergency Monday, Jan. 20 at 2:14 a.m. in the 106XX block of Robert Ln. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.

The department responded to a medical emergency Monday, Jan. 20 at 1:51 a.m. in the 229XX block of County Rd. 50. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.

The department responded to a medical emergency Sunday, Jan. 19 at 11:12 a.m. in the 219XX block of Homestead Trl. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.

The department responded to a medical emergency Thursday, Jan. 16 at 7:06 p.m. in the 204XX block of Hackamore Rd. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.

The department responded to a medical emergency Thursday, Jan. 16 at 10:46 a.m. in the 202XX block of Hackamore Rd. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.

The department responded to a medical emergency Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 11:59 a.m. in the 199XX block of Darrell Ln. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.

Miscellaneous

The department responded to a report of suspicious activity Thursday, Jan. 16 at 11:58 a.m. in the 63XX block of County Rd. 19. Individuals were parked in a business parking lot and were looking at another vehicle. No theft reported.

The department responded to a report of suspicious activity Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 11:55 p.m. in the 90XX block of Brandywine Rd. Concerns regarding welfare of neighboring residents and possible robbery of reporting party. No sign of disturbance upon arrival.

