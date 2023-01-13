Tuesday, Dec. 20
- Theft of construction materials was reported at 11:27 a.m. in the 19XXX block of 103rd Ave. Reporting party stated materials were taken from a new home construction site. Total value of materials $2,880.
- Police reported a warrant arrest at 11:59 a.m. at 78XX block of Maple Hill Road. Arrested was a 39-year-old from Corcoran for an outstanding Hennepin County warrant.
Wednesday, Dec. 21
- The department reported a property damage accident at 2:41 p.m. in the area of County Road 116 and Jackie Lane. Driver #1 was traveling northbound while driver #2 was traveling southbound on County Road 116. Driver #2 attempted a left turn onto Jackie Lane causing a collision with vehicle #1.
Thursday, Dec. 22
- The department reported a property damage accident at 4:08 p.m. in the area of Trail Haven Road and 109th Ave. Vehicle #1 was traveling westbound on County Road 117. Vehicle #2 was traveling southbound on Trail Haven Road, approaching the stop sign at County Road 117. Driver #2 was unable to stop due to road conditions, causing a collision with vehicle #1.
Saturday, Dec. 24
- The department reported a property damage accident at 2:11 p.m. in the area of County Road 101 and County Road 30. Vehicle #1 was traveling northbound on County Road 101 approaching a red light on County Road 30. Driver of vehicle #1 was unable to stop due to road conditions causing a collision with vehicle #2.
- The department reported a property damage accident at 8:34 p.m. in the 74XX block of Fir Lane. Vehicle #1 was pulling out of their driveway and was unable to stop due to road conditions. Vehicle #1 struck vehicle #2 which was parked in the street.
Wednesday, Dec. 28
- The department reported a property damage accident at 7:20 a.m. in the area of County Road 19 and County Road 10. Vehicle #1 was traveling northbound on County Road 19 when they drifted into the southbound lane causing a head-on collision with vehicle #2. Vehicle #2 was traveling southbound on County Road 19.
- The department reported a personal injury accident at 1:50 p.m. in the area of County Road 117 and County Road 19. Vehicle #1 was traveling westbound on County Road 117 and came to a stop at the stop sign at County Road 19. Driver #1 then proceeded through the intersection causing a collision with vehicle #2 that was traveling southbound on County Road 19.
Friday, Dec. 30
- The department reported a property damage incident at 3:36 p.m. in the 63XX block of Horseshoe Drive. Reporting party called Corcoran Police to report damage to a stop sign and utility box. Party stated a vehicle left the roadway and struck the sign and utility box.
- The department reported a felony narcotics arrest at 9:27 p.m. at County Road 10 and Fir Lane. Arrested was a 59-year-old of Hamel for fifth degree felony narcotic possession.
Thursday, Jan. 5
- The department reported a property damage accident at 5:14 p.m. in the area of County Road 30 and County Road 101. Vehicle #1 was stopped at the stoplight on westbound County Road 30. Driver of vehicle #1 struck the rear end of vehicle #2 when they were glancing southbound on County Road 101 to check for oncoming cars. Driver of vehicle #1 was unable to locate the driver of vehicle #2 after the collision.
