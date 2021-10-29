The department reported a property damage accident Oct. 18 at 8:22 a.m. in the 19XXX block of Bridle Path. Property damage crash involving an Amazon delivery truck and a passenger car. The Amazon truck was parked in front of a residence, the driver of the passenger car hit the back of the Amazon truck. Driver of passenger car said the sun was in her eyes and she could not see.

The department reported a property damage accident Oct. 19 at 6:35 p.m. in the 20XXX block of 75th Ave N. Officer responded to a report of a hit and run collision. Reporting party had vehicle parked, unoccupied in a parking lot. Vehicle sustained moderate damage to rear end and tailgate. No injuries. No witnesses or suspects identified.

The department reported a property damage accident Oct. 20 at 10:40 a.m. in the 72XX block of Fir Lane. Dump truck backed into car parked on the street. Minor damage to the front right quarter panel of the car. No injuries reported.

Financial scam was reported Oct. 21 at midnight in the 78XX block of Maple Hill Road. Victim was contacted via social media by an individual asking her to receive and transfer a check in the amount of $20,000. Suspect threatened to have victim arrested if she did not follow demands. Bank was contacted. No loss reported at this time.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments