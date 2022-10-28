- The department reported a property damage incident at 6:58 p.m. in the area of 21XXX block of County Road 50. Reporting party called Corcoran Police Department to report damage to their mailbox. Reporting party believes it was possibly hit by a car earlier that day.
Tuesday, Oct. 11
- Financial theft was reported at 8:46 a.m. in the 86XX block of Bechtold Road. Victim contacted police to report a check mailed to him was stolen and cashed. Total loss $7,295. Case is still under investigation.
- Theft of license plates was reported at 3:31 p.m. in the 68XX block of County Road 101. Party contacted police to report that their front license plate was stolen from their car. License plate entered as stolen. Case is still under investigation.
- The department reported a property damage accident at 4:55 p.m. in the area of County Road 116 and County Road 30. Driver of vehicle #2 was following too close that resulted in a rear end collision with vehicle #1 when traffic slowed. No injuries reported.
Friday, Oct. 14
- The department reported a property damage incident at 10:01 a.m. in the area of 19XXX block of 102nd Place. Reporting party stated a newly poured concrete floor was vandalized before it could cure. Case is still under investigation.
- Theft of a catalytic converter was reported at 1:19 p.m. in the 19XXX block of Larkin Road. Party called to report the catalytic converter had been cut out of a company vehicle overnight. Case is still under investigation.
- Theft of building material was reported at 3:31 p.m. in the 19XXX block of 104th Place. Party called police to report theft of flooring material from a construction site. Total loss approximately $1,000. Case is still under investigation.
