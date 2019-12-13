Items are selected from reports made to the Corcoran Police Department and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of all services provided by the Corcoran Police Department.

DWIs

Corcoran Police reported a DWI arrest Friday, Dec. 6 at 9:05 p.m. in the 17XX block of Golden Valley Rd. in Minneapolis, MN. Arrested was Lester-Whitfield, Mishael Reye, 31, of Minneapolis for driving while impaired with a .15 BAC. Officer was completing a TZD detail in Minneapolis.

Arrests

Corcoran Police reported a DAR arrest Friday, Dec. 6 at 8:57 p.m. at the intersection of West Broadway and Penn Ave. Arrested was Hampton, Jerome James, 27, of Minneapolis for driving after revocation of driver’s license. Officer was completing a TZD detail in Minneapolis.

Theft

Theft of wallet was reported Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 8:24 p.m. in the 200XX block of County Rd. 10. Wallet and cards were taken from vehicle.

Theft of loader was reported Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 11:59 in the 235XX block of Highway 55. Toro brand “Dingo” loader was stolen between Saturday, November 30 and Tuesday, Dec. 3.

Medicals

The department responded to a medical emergency Saturday, Dec. 7 at 6:23 p.m. in the 74XX block of Fir Ln N. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.

The department responded to a medical emergency Friday, Dec. 6 at 9:52 p.m. in the 193XX block of Annabelle Ln. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.

The department responded to a medical emergency Friday, Dec. 6 at 7:13 p.m. in the 194XX block of Lupine Ln. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.

The department responded to a medical emergency Monday, Dec. 2 at 9:15 p.m. in the 81XX block of Strehler Rd. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.

Miscellaneous

The department responded to a report of a burglary Monday, Dec. 2, at 2:44 p.m. in the 222XX block of County Rd. 50. Estranged family member had entered into the residence. Window had been broken. Clothing, wallet, and tools were found on scene.

