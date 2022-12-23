- Theft of catalytic converters was reported at 8:06 a.m. in the 19XXX block of 75th Ave. N. Party contacted Corcoran Police Department to report that the catalytic converters were taken from two work trucks over the weekend. Case is under investigation.
- Attempted identity theft was reported at 2:19 p.m. in the 65XX block of Carriage Way. Party contacted Corcoran Police Department to report someone had attempted to open credit cards in their name. Party contacted credit reporting companies when they suspected fraud. No loss reported.
- The department reported a property damage incident at 6:32 p.m. in the area of 78XX block of Maple Hill Road. Party reported that their father’s vehicle was hit while parked on the side of D Steet. Reporting party did not see striking vehicle. Vehicle was unoccupied when it was hit.
Wednesday, Dec. 7
- Corcoran Police reported an arrest at 9:49 p.m. at County Road 30 and County Road 101. Arrested was a 40-year-old from Longville for driving after suspension.
Saturday, Dec. 10
- The department reported a property damage accident at 9:33 a.m. in the area of County Road 10 and Commerce St. Driver of vehicle #1 was parked in a parking lot on the south side of County Road 10. Driver of vehicle #2 was traveling eastbound on County Road 10 when driver #1 pulled into the roadway, failing to yield, causing a collision with vehicle #2. No injuries reported.
Sunday, Dec. 11
- During a TZD event, Corcoran Police reported an arrest at 12:41 a.m. at County Road 101 and Hackamore Road. Arrested was a 22-year-old from Medina for driving after suspension.
