Monday, Dec. 5

- Theft of catalytic converters was reported at 8:06 a.m. in the 19XXX block of 75th Ave. N. Party contacted Corcoran Police Department to report that the catalytic converters were taken from two work trucks over the weekend. Case is under investigation.

