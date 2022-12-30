Monday, Dec. 12
-Corcoran police reported an arrest at 11:39 p.m. at Maple Hill Road and County Road 10. A 49-year-old from Maple Grove was arrested for driving after revocation.
Wednesday, Dec. 14
- Receipt of a counterfeit $10 bill was reported at 8:56 a.m. in the 76XX block of Commerce Street. Counterfeit bill was sent to the United States Secret Service.
Friday, Dec. 16
-The department reported a personal injury accident at 7:40 a.m. in the area of Rebecca Park Trail and Dogwood Street. An officer observed vehicle #1 attempting to cross County Road 50 from the southside, causing a collision with vehicle #2 that was traveling eastbound on County Road 50.
- The department reported a property damage accident at 12:15 p.m. in the area of 93rd Ave. and Cain Road. Vehicle #2 was southbound on Cain Road approaching the intersection of 93rd Ave. North. Vehicle #1 attempted a right hand turn to go westbound on 93rd Ave. North. Vehicle #1 couldn’t gain traction due to the icy roads, causing a collusion with vehicle #2.
-The department reported a property damage accident at 7:43 p.m. in the area of County Road 50 and Rolling Hills Road. Vehicle #1 was traveling eastbound on County Road 50. Vehicle #2 was traveling westbound on County Road 50. Due to the icy road conditions, vehicle #2 slid into the eastbound lane of traffic causing a collision with vehicle #1.
-The department reported a property damage accident at 9:04 p.m. in the 72XX block of Fir Lane. Officers responded to a report of a snowplow that hit two parked cars due to icy road conditions while clearing snow from driveways.
