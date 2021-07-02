Corcoran Police reported a DWI arrest on Friday, June 25, at 1:32 a.m. at Fir Lane. Arrested was a 21-year-old from Corcoran for third degree gross misdemeanor DWI with a .19 BAC.

Corcoran Police reported a DWI arrest on Sunday, June 27, at 3:23 a.m. on County Road 19. Arrested was a 38-year-old from Corcoran for fourth degree misdemeanor DWI with a .15 BAC.

The department reported a property damage incident Sunday, June 27, at 6:13 a.m. in the area of 78XX Maple Hill Road. Officer responded to a report of a hit and run incident. Work van incurred moderate damage. No suspects at this time.

The department also reported one driving and traffic complaint, 12 traffic citations, two motor vehicle accidents, one suspicious activity, 85 public assists, five alarms, three animal complaints and 21 assists to other departments.

