Items are selected from reports made to the Corcoran Police Department and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of all services provided by the Corcoran Police Department.

Property damage

The department reported a property damage incident Saturday, Dec. 21 at 2:48 p.m. in the 100XX block of County Rd. 101. Wooden beams of front entryway to building were damaged. Incident occurred between 6 p.m. the previous day and during the reporting date and time.

The department reported a property damage incident Friday, Dec. 20 at 11:45 a.m. in the 206XX block of County Rd. 50. Electric fence for horses had been cut/broken in several places. Incident occurred on either Monday, Dec. 16 or Tuesday, Dec. 17.

The department reported a property damage accident Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 5:17 p.m. at the intersection of County Rd. 116 and County Rd. 30. Driver of vehicle #1 was traveling southbound on County Rd. 116. Driver made a left turn on a yellow light in order to begin traveling eastbound on County Rd. 30. Driver of vehicle #2 was traveling northbound on County Rd. 116 with a plow on the front of the truck. Driver then struck the side of vehicle #1.

Theft

Theft of chainsaws were reported Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 4:31 a.m. in the 76XX block of Commerce St. Six chainsaws were taken from building. Suspects are unknown at this time.

Theft of package was reported Monday, Dec. 16 at 2:40 p.m. in the 63XX block of Steeple Chase Ln. Package containing Samsung Galaxy S10 phone was never delivered to residence. Unknown if incident is a theft at this time. No suspect information.

Medicals

The department responded to a medical emergency Sunday, Dec. 22 at 4:59 p.m. in the 213XX block of Meadow Ln. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.

The department responded to a medical emergency Friday, Dec. 20 at 9:51 a.m. in the 78XX block of Maple Hill Rd. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.

The department responded to a medical emergency Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 10:25 p.m. in the 219XX block of Homestead Trl. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.

The department responded to a medical emergency Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 4:32 p.m. in the 229XX block of County Rd. 50. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.

The department responded to a medical emergency Monday, Dec. 16 at 2:47 p.m. in the 211XX block of Horseshoe Trl. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.

The department responded to a medical emergency Monday, Dec. 16 at 8:09 a.m. in the 211XX block of 93rd Ave N. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.

Miscellaneous

The department responded to a report of  assault Sunday, Dec. 22 at 5:50 p.m. in the 78XX block of Maple Hill Rd. Reporting party got into a verbal argument with his ex-girlfriend. She later pushed him to the ground. Reporting party later left the scene.

The department responded to a report of suspicious vehicle Monday, Dec. 16 at 8:01 p.m. in the 63XX block of Pioneer Trl. Report of suspicious vehicle parked on the roadway. Driver was on phone. No issues.

