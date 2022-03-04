-Reported a narcotics arrest at 10:40 p.m. at Brockton Lane and Dayton Industrial Blvd. Arrested was 51-year-old fromThief River Falls for first degree felony drug possession.
Wednesday, Feb. 16
- Reported a property damage accident at 8:09 a.m. in the area of Hackamore Road and Brockton Lane. Vehicle #1 and vehicle #2 were traveling southbound on Brockton Lane waiting to turn onto Hackamore Road. Vehicle #2 rolled forward, rear ending vehicle #1.
Thursday, Feb. 17
-Reported a property damage accident at 9:46 p.m. in the area of Crow Hassen Park Road and 109th Ave. Driver was traveling east bound on 109th Ave. when a deer ran onto the roadway and was struck by the vehicle. The vehicle sustained heavy damage to the front.
Friday, Feb. 25
- Reported a property damage accident at 12:28 p.m. in the area of County Road 19 and County Road 10. Vehicle #1 was traveling southbound on County Road 19 approaching a 4-way stop. After stopping, driver of vehicle #1 proceeded through the intersection and was struck on the driver’s side by vehicle #2 who was traveling westbound on County Road 10.
Saturday, Feb. 26
-Financial theft was reported at 6:32 p.m. in the 62XX block of Hunter Road. Victim’s cellphone was stolen in Minneapolis and bank account was hacked the following day. Approximate loss $500.
