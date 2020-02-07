Items are selected from reports made to the Corcoran Police Department and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of all services provided by the Corcoran Police Department.
Arrests
Corcoran Police reported a DAS arrest Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 3:59 p.m. at County Rd. 10 and Maple Hill Rd. Arrested was a 43-year-old male, of Corcoran for driving after suspension of their driver’s license.
Corcoran Police reported a warrant arrest Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 7:40 p.m. at 78XX block of Maple Hill Rd. Arrested was a 57-year-old female, of Corcoran for an outstanding Hennepin County Felony warrant.
Property damage
The department reported a property damage accident Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 7:14 a.m. in the area of County Rd 30 and County Rd 116. Driver of vehicle #1 slowed in traffic for the approaching intersection and vehicle #2 struck the back end of vehicle #1.
The department reported a property damage accident Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 2:15 p.m. in the area of County Rd. 101 and County Rd. 30. Both vehicles stopped at a 4-way flashing light. Neither yielded to the other vehicle and they struck each other.
Theft
Theft of funds was reported Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 8:13 p.m. in the 90XX block of Schutte Ct. The reporting party stated that sometime between Jan. 21 and Jan. 28 an unknown suspect(s) used their credit card without their consent. Total was over $700. The reporting party is working with the bank to get the funds back.
Theft of funds was reported Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 10:38 a.m. in the 79XX block of Corcoran Tr. E. The reporting party stated they purchased a generator over Facebook Marketplace for $95.00. When they received their package, it was an envelope with a suction cup in it. The item was shipped from a warehouse in California. The case is under investigation.
Theft of vehicle was reported Thursday, Jan. 30 at 8:08 p.m. in the 78XX block of Maple Hill Rd. The reporting party stated their ex-boyfriend took their vehicle without permission. The vehicle was located at the ex-boyfriend’s residence and was retrieved by the reporting party.
Theft of identity was reported Friday, Jan. 31 at 9:08 a.m. in the 76XX block of Maple Hill Rd. The reporting party stated they were contacted by a former employer that had received paperwork from the social security office that had the reporting party’s social security number, but someone else’s name and they were collecting unemployment. This case is under investigation.
Theft of vehicle was reported Friday, Jan. 31 at 1:35 p.m. in the 78XX block of Maple Hill Rd. The reporting party stated their vehicle was taken without their permission overnight. The vehicle was later located in the City of Fridley by the Fridley Police Department. This case is under investigation.
Medicals
The department responded to a medical emergency Monday, Jan. 27 at 2:57 p.m. in the 78XX block of Maple Hill Rd. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.
The department responded to a medical emergency Thursday, Jan. 30 at 9:51 a.m. in the 78XX block of Maple Hill Rd. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.
The department responded to a medical emergency Thursday, Jan. 30 at 2:28 p.m. in the 78XX block of Maple Hill Rd. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.
The department responded to a medical emergency Friday, Jan. 31 at 6:28 p.m. in the 102XX block of Hage Dr. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.
Miscellaneous
The department responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 8:30 p.m. in the 207XX block of County Rd. 50. The vehicle was seen pulling into the driveway on a camera. Officers determined the person was a coyote hunter that had permission to be on the property.
The department responded to a report of a welfare check on Thursday, Jan. 30 at 11:07 p.m. in the 225XX block of County Rd. 30. The reporting party wanted their co-worker checked on. They did not show up for work, which was unlike them. The Officer checked the residence and called the subject’s phone and was unable to make contact with the subject. The reporting party was advised.
The department responded to a report of a welfare check on Friday, Jan. 31 at 9:52 a.m. in the 78XX block of Maple Hill Rd. The reporting party stated there was a female walking around looking disoriented. Officer made contact with the subject. The female advised she was just walking around praying. The Officer brought her back to a friend’s place where she was staying.
The department responded to a report of a suspicious act on Friday, Jan. 31 at 10:33 p.m. in the 99XX block of High Bluff La. The reporting party stated it sounds like someone trying to break into the door in the basement. The Officer arrived on scene and was unable to locate any footsteps outside the home but observed the driveway had been plowed recently.
