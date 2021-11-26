Items are selected from reports made to the Corcoran Police Department and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of all services provided by the Corcoran Police Department.

The department reported a personal injury accident Nov. 16 at 4:49 p.m. in the area of County Road 19 and County Road 30. Driver of vehicle #1 was stopped in merge lane on westbound County Road 30 waiting to turn northbound on County Road 19 when vehicle #2 rear ended vehicle.

Theft of items from a motor vehicle was reported Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m. in the 20XXX block of County Road 10. Reporting party stated window of vehicle was broken and an iPad, backpack and other miscellaneous items were stolen. Total value of loss approximately $2,015.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments