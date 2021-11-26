Items are selected from reports made to the Corcoran Police Department and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of all services provided by the Corcoran Police Department.
The department reported a personal injury accident Nov. 16 at 4:49 p.m. in the area of County Road 19 and County Road 30. Driver of vehicle #1 was stopped in merge lane on westbound County Road 30 waiting to turn northbound on County Road 19 when vehicle #2 rear ended vehicle.
Theft of items from a motor vehicle was reported Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m. in the 20XXX block of County Road 10. Reporting party stated window of vehicle was broken and an iPad, backpack and other miscellaneous items were stolen. Total value of loss approximately $2,015.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.